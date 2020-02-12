Key Management Service Market – Wide Adoption of Data Encryption Increasing Exponentially

Key management refers to management of cryptographic keys in a cryptosystem, which includes key generation, key exchange, storage and replacement of keys. A cryptosystem consists of three algorithms which are key generation, encryption and decryption. Key generation refers to process of generating keys through various algorithms such as symmetric key generation algorithms (data encryption standard (DES) and advanced encryption standard (AES)) and asymmetric key generation algorithms (RSA algorithm).

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/key-management-service-market.html

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has defined a key management system security policy which establishes and specifies rules used to protect keys and metadata supported by key management system. The policy helps in protecting the confidentiality, integrity, availability and source authenticity, thus covering the complete key life cycle from its inception to its elimination.

The compliances such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), Sarbanes–Oxley (SOX) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) have created challenges for the organizations that use encryption for protecting the information. Due to wide adoption of data encryption by the organizations, the number of keys are increasing exponentially. This has led to rise in demand of key management services which enhances security of the encrypted information and also increases availability of the encryption keys for the organization.

The key management service provider offers a centralized key management and certificate management, which has further supported the growth of key management service market. According to Cost of Data Breach Study 2015 by Ponemon Institute, the average cost for a data breach is US$ 3.5 Mn per incident.

Request Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16481

Key management service market is segmented on the basis of key type, sector and geography. On the basis of key type, key management service market is segmented into symmetric key and asymmetric key. Symmetric key refers to identical keys which are used for both encryption and decryption whereas asymmetric key refers to two mathematically related different keys for encryption and decryption.

On the basis of sector, the key management service market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication and others. Moreover, on the basis of geographies, the global key management service market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.