Key Players Operating in the Cloud Computing Market in Government include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cloud computing is transforming businesses across different industries by delivering hosted services through the internet with significant cost benefits. The private sector is already benefiting from cloud computing, and government organizations have started to exploit the technology. Cloud computing offers diverse advantages for governments. Government budget on ICT expenditure is significantly reduced with cloud computing, as the computing resources are outsourced to cloud providers. Also, calculation of expenses on ICT resources has become easy as the pay-per-use pricing model is used in cloud computing to charge the utilization of resources. Governments also benefit from the reduced cost of maintenance of resources since the resources are shifted to the cloud provider. Cloud computing offers a simpler, scalable, and more flexible system as compared to conventional computing systems. These benefits offered by cloud computing are driving its demand in demand in government sector.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20201

Government organizations are recognizing the advantages of information technology to increase operational efficiencies. They are also focusing on reducing the cost of IT ownership through cloud computing. Thus, efficient service delivery capability and cost saving are the major drivers of cloud computing adoption in government. Asset management, monitoring, and threat detection and prevention are some of the key Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions adopted by governments. Governments are also adopting cloud for storage, risk compliance management, disaster recovery, and identity access management applications. To promote the innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, the U.S. government established the CloudFirst policy thus accelerating the pace of cloud adoption.

The U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Department of Education are the early adopters of cloud computing technology in the region. Cloud adoption is supporting government in improving operational flexibility along with their existing storage systems. The Government of India has also started an initiative GI Cloud named MeghRaj, to accelerate delivery of electronic services while optimizing IT spending of the Government. Cloud computing enables optimum utilization of the infrastructure and speeds up the development and deployment of e-government applications. However, many governments are unwilling to store data outside of their borders. For instance, Australia Government canceled a contract with a supplier after discovering that an Italian company was processing data in an offshore cloud. The lack of standardization regarding security and the lack of a clear transition strategy pose significant challenges to the growth of the cloud computing market in government. Governments also fear losing control of data. Security and privacy are the major concerns restricting the growth of the cloud computing market in government.

The global cloud computing market in government can be segmented based on cloud type, component, service model, and region. On the basis of cloud type, the cloud computing market in government can be categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on component, the cloud computing market in government can be categorized into software and services. Services segment is further segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting, support & maintenance, and integration & deployment. Based on service model, the cloud computing market in government is segmented into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Based on region, the global government cloud computing market in government can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America accounts for largest share in the cloud computing market in government. The market in North America is mainly driven by the U.S. government’s cloud computing initiatives such as Federal Cloud Computing Initiative, which is a plan to transition the U.S federal government’s information technology infrastructure to web-based IT services.

Key players operating in the global cloud computing market in government include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google, Inc., Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Intel Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.