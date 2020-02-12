Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach US$ 25.128 Bn by 2024 End

The global kidney dialysis equipment market is primarily dominated by two important players Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Baxter Incorporated who collectively hold a significant market share of more than 60%. The Germany-based Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) has a robust presence in the various markets spread across the North America region. All the major companies present in the global kidney dialysis equipment market are eager to stay afloat in the highly competitive North America market by rapidly expanding and trying to venture into new zones with new product categories; however, leading market players are also tweaking their strategies to venture into new territories spread across another growing regional market – the Asia Pacific.

The North America region will hold more than 25% of the revenue share of the global kidney dialysis market till the end of 2016 but the market will lose its sheen by the end of 2024 because of emerging competition from the other corners of the globe. The improved healthcare economy in the APAC region will create a better ambience of growth for the global kidney dialysis equipment market. The APAC region is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% by the end of the assessment period. The global kidney dialysis market of the APAC region will pocket a little over 30% of the total market share in 2016 and it will likely cross 35% by the end of 2024.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Market Analogy

By the end of 2024, the North America kidney dialysis equipment market is likely to create a revenue bank of more than US$ 5700 Mn, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% by the end of the foreseen period. New channels of funding in the healthcare domain, better healthcare infrastructure, soaring number of dialysis patients and adoption of advanced technologies in the dialysis equipment domain are factors expected to help the North America regional market stay in competition with the fast rising APAC kidney dialysis equipment market. The APAC kidney dialysis equipment market is expected to showcase a staggering growth throughout the forecast period. Domestic manufacturers of kidney dialysis equipment in APAC are giving strong competition to their global peers by producing cost-effective products that are high in demand in the local and global markets. NIPRO Medical Corporation, another leading company operating in the global kidney dialysis equipment market is planning to strengthen its sales network in developing regions such as Africa and India. By gauging the growth potential of the APAC region most of the key players in this segment are planning to penetrate deep into this virgin territory and are trying to clench the maximum share of the market.

An army of countries to back the regional market surge

In the North America region, the US and Canada are expected to rule the roost with their outstanding performance during the period of forecast. The US kidney dialysis equipment market is predicted to witness steady growth because of the massive adoption of new technologies in the kidney dialysis division. Manufacturers are also queuing up specialized hemodialysis as well as peritoneal dialysis machines with different interventions, which will also impact the end-user experience. The boom in public healthcare expenditure in Canada is expected to open a new path of development for the Canada kidney dialysis equipment market.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India and China will spearhead market growth in the APAC region. These countries will register promising CAGRs within the period of assessment. The spiking economy of these countries is expected to attribute to the revenue growth of the global kidney dialysis equipment market.