Latin America Capnography Equipment Market to Touch US$ 30.2 Million by 2021

The capnography technique is widely used in intensive care units in hospitals. Capnography equipment is a tool that monitors the levels of expiratory CO 2 respiratory gases during anesthesia, procedural sedation, and intensive care. The market for capnography equipment in Latin America is projected to flourish over the next few years, precisely through to 2021. The market value was nearly US$ 9.7 Mn in 2014 and is expected to reach up to US$ 30.2 Mn by the end of 2021, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.5 % o ver the forecast period 2014-2021.

Key Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of respiratory ailments and exploding demand for plastic surgery procedures in Latin America will continue to be the key factors driving the capnography equipment market in the region. Moreover, technological advancements will also remain a major factor fueling the market growth. Plastic surgery involves a vital step i.e. procedural sedation. The increasing number of plastic surgery procedures across Latin America are most likely to escalate the demand for capnography equipment. A large number of international as well as domestic players in this region already have sidestream chronographs in their product portfolios. This in addition to boosting the overall awareness about the technique, fosters the demand as well. A large number of routine hospital settings are being increasingly recommended to use capnography by governments, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the Uruguayan Society of Anesthesiologists.

Similar favorable initiatives by various government bodies and medical organizations will play a critical role in propelling the demand for equipment and thereby accelerating the market growth. WHO has also advocated the use of capnography monitoring during certain procedures, such as hypoventilation, endotracheal tube placement, and esophageal intubation. Since usage of capnography equipment may also enhance the outcome of the aforementioned procedures, capnography equipment are likely to witness rising demand in the next few years. With guidelines from several government bodies and research organizations repeatedly highlighting the significance of this equipment in hospital settings, the market in Latin America is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period. Since the recent past, the U.S. healthcare system has been holding a strong impact on the Latin American healthcare market. This is foreseen to be a major factor in pushing the capnography equipment market in L. America.

Segment Analysis

By product type, the market for capnography equipment in Latin America is segmented into capnograph and disposables. The capnograph segment is further categorized into mainstream, sidestream, and microstream sub-segments. Mainstream capnographs cannot be used in case of non-intubated patients, whereas sidestream capnographs lack the ability to monitor neonates. Sidestream capnographs were observed to lead the market in 2014, microstream capnographs will however witness the highest growth during forecast period, attributed to their capability to monitor neonates as well as non-intubated patients. Another factor favoring the growth of this sub-segment is affordability. On the other side, disposables segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR and remain dominant over capnographs. This growth is strongly attributed to the need for periodical sensor replacement in case of capnographs. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory, and others. In 2014, hospitals dominated ambulatory care centers and will continue to account for a major revenue share.

Regional Analysis

The market for capnography equipment in Latin America is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Argentina, and rest of Latin America. Brazil was the largest (over 31%) shareholder in 2014, owing to soaring demand for plastic surgery procedures and burgeoning medical tourism especially for plastic/cosmetic surgery. Brazil will be the fastest growing market for capnoraphy equipment throughout the forecast period. A recent survey on all the plastic surgery procedures conducted in Latin America, conducted by ISAPS (the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) indicates that Brazil is the largest shareholder, followed by Mexico. Where Brazil’s contribution to total Latin American market value is around 9.1%, Mexico’s share is merely 3.8%.

Key Players Analysis

Some of the major companies participating in the Latin America capnography equipment market include Medtronic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., and Smiths Medical.