Luxury Car Rental Industry-Global Market Status by Manufacturers [Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget, Sixt] and Trend Report 2019.

Luxury car rental is the use of a luxury car for a fixed period time at an assessed amount of money. Today, car rental is very popular as it provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers. Users can easily arrange a car rental in website or mobile phone.
The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares.
This report focuses on Luxury Car Rental volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Car Rental market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Luxury Car Rental Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Enterprise
- Hertz
- Avis Budget
- Sixt
- Europcar
- Localiza
- CAR Inc.
- Movida
- Unidas
- Goldcar
- eHi Car Services
- Fox Rent A Car
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Business Rental
- Leisure Rental
The worldwide market for Luxury Car Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Luxury Car Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Airport
- Off-airport
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
