MARINE HYBRID PROPULSION MAJOR INSIGHTS 2019 – 2025

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for marine hybrid propulsion at the global, regional, and country level. The market has been forecast based on revenue & units (US$ Mn & units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global marine hybrid propulsion market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for marine hybrid propulsion during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the marine hybrid propulsion market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global marine hybrid propulsion market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the marine hybrid propulsion market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global marine hybrid propulsion market by segmenting it in terms of propulsion type, end-use, power rating, stroke, RPM, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for marine hybrid propulsion in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The marine hybrid propulsion market has been further broken down into country/sub-region.

The report provides the estimated market size of marine hybrid propulsion for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of marine hybrid propulsion has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, component, application, and regional segments of marine hybrid propulsion market. Market size and forecast for each major types have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, UN Comtrade, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global marine hybrid propulsion market. Key players in the marine hybrid propulsion market include Siemens AG, Volvo Penta, General Electric, Rolls-Royce plc, BAE Systems plc, Wartsila, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for marine hybrid propulsion is primarily driven by its operation efficiency, cost-effective operation, automation and digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, water utility, waste water treatment, water distribution/transport networks, integration of several systems and components to form a complete intelligent pumping solution for various applications, etc.

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Propulsion Type Analysis

Diesel-electric

Parallel Hybrid

Serial Hybrid

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: End-use Analysis

Tugboats

Offshore Support Vessels (OSV’s)

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yacht

Cruise Ships

Others

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Power Rating Analysis

0-300 kW

301-500 kW

501-800 kW

Above 801 kW

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Stroke Analysis

Two Stroke

Four Stroke

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: RPM Analysis

0-1,000 rpm

1,001-2,500 rpm

Above 2,500 rpm

– Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

– North America U.S. Canada



– Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



– Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



