Mechanical Seals Market Report 2018 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2025

Mechanical seals prevent leakage of a fluid (liquid or gaseous) through the clearance between a shaft and the fluid container. The seal rings of a mechanical seal sustain mechanical force generated by springs or bellows and the hydraulic force generated by the process fluid pressure. Mechanical seals protect systems from external influences and contaminations. They are primarily utilized in automobiles, ships, rockets, industrial pumps, compressors, residential pools, dishwashers, etc.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51711

The global mechanical seals market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these seals in various pumps and compressors applications. Installation of mechanical seals, instead of packing, results in reduction of power consumption and enhances the life of bearings. Transition from packing to mechanical seals is anticipated to drive the mechanical seals market during the forecast period. Adoption of mechanical seals in pumps and compressors reduces the maintenance and operation cost of the system and ensures leakage safety and mitigation of airborne pollution. Increase in acceptability of mechanical seals by processing industries is anticipated to drive the global mechanical seals market.

In terms of type, the mechanical seals market can be divided into conventional seals, pusher seals, non-pusher seals, unbalanced seals, balanced seals, cartridge seals, others. Pusher seals are inexpensive and commercially available in a wide range of sizes and configurations. Balanced mechanical seals have the ability to sustain higher pressures and are suitable for handling liquids that have low lubricating capacity. Cartridge seals utilized in pumps have lower maintenance costs and reduce seal setting errors.

Based on arrangement, the mechanical seals market can be divided into single seal and double seal. The double seal segment accounted for a significant share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017. Demand for double seals is higher than single seals, as double seals handle toxic & hazardous liquids, suspended abrasives, and corrosives effectively.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=51711

In terms of end-use industry, the mechanical seals market can be segregated into chemical processing, HVAC, food & beverage, marine, mining & ore processing, oil & gas, agriculture, steel, water & wastewater, and others. The oil & gas segment held a major share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017. Increase in utilization of mechanical seals in the oil & gas industry has led to significant savings in fluid losses, downtime, seals, and maintenance work. Mechanical seals are widely employed in harsh conditions such as well drilling, fresh water distribution, lift stations, and wastewater treatment in the water & wastewater industry. Introduction of mechanical seals in cooling towers, hot & cold water, circulation pumps, booster pumps, boiler feed, and fire pumps in the HVAC industry is also expected to drive the global mechanical seals market.

In terms of geography, the global mechanical seals market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Expansion of chemical processing and waste & wastewater industries is projected to propel the demand for mechanical seals in Asia Pacific in the next few years. North America and Europe held a significant share of the global mechanical seals market, owing to the development of infrastructure and on-going advancements in the HVAC industry in these regions. Demand for global mechanical seals market sin the Middle East is estimated to increase owing to the expansion of the oil & gas industry in this region.