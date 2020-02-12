Medical Ultrasound Probe by Manufactures and Geographic Regions 2019
This report focuses on Medical Ultrasound Probe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Ultrasound Probe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Medical Ultrasound Probe Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- GE
- Philips
- Siemens
- SonoSite
- Toshiba
- Samsung Medison
- Hitachi
- Esaote
- Mindray
- SIUI
- Shenzhen Ruqi
- SonoScape
- Jiarui
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Linear Type
- Convex Type
- Phased Array Type
- Endocavitary Type
- Others
The worldwide market for Medical Ultrasound Probe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Medical Ultrasound Probe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiology
- Abdomen
- Uterus
- Other
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
