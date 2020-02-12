Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Mosquito Repellent Market (by product type (spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer, and other products) and channels of distribution (large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of mosquito repellent. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure mosquito repellent cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential mosquito repellent growth factors. According to the report the global mosquito repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Mosquito repellents are that substance, which repels mosquito but does not kill them. A mosquito repellent is a substance applied on skin, clothing or other surfaces that discourages mosquito from landing or climbing on that surface. Sometime mosquito repellent might kill at a massive dose without reprieve, but most simply discourage them and send them flying or crawling away.

The global mosquito repellent market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are showing a positive outlook of the market for the medium and long term. Mosquito repellent market is growing rapidly due to a rise in the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases as chikungunya, dengue, filariasis, or yellow fever, the resistance of mosquito populations to pyrethroids, and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness among people, affordable cost of repellents, and it’s easy availability around consumers.

However, the application of low-cost but toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of mosquito repellent, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on human health, and numerous health-related clauses for mosquito repellents by many governments are likely to obstruct the growth of this market for the medium term.

There is sea of opportunities for mosquito repellent market due to changing consumer choice of mosquito repellents product, growing preference for natural herbal mosquito repellent and electronic mosquito repellent raising awareness about ingredients used in mosquito repellent products and their side effects on human health, rising demand for organic repellents, which would be ecofriendly, and virtually no harmful for human health, and increasing penetration in untapped markets of rural regions.

On the basis of region, the global mosquito repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global mosquito repellent market, due to high awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, government and non-government supported programs to minimize the mosquito-borne disease, etc. Also, the Latin America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to the huge demand for mosquito repellents.

Segment Covered

The report on the global mosquito repellent market covers segments such as product type and channels of distribution. On the basis of product type, the global mosquito repellent market is categorized into spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer, and other products. On the basis of channels of distribution, the global mosquito repellent market is categorized into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mosquito repellent market such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC JOHNSON & SON, INC., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Jyothi Laboratories, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health and PIC Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global mosquito repellent market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mosquito repellent market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mosquito repellent market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the mosquito repellent market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.