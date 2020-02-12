NAND Flash Memory Industry

Description

NAND Flash Memory -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

NAND flash architecture was introduced by Toshiba in 1989. These memories are accessed much like block devices, such as hard disks. Each block consists of a number of pages. The pages are typically 512 or 2,048 or 4,096 bytes in size. Associated with each page are a few bytes (typically 1/32 of the data size) that can be used for storage of an error correcting code (ECC) checksum.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties for NAND Flash industry in the next few years. The competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. The NAND flash technology in China is relatively backward with fewer leading manufacturers.

NAND Flash demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to more requirements from customers and technology barrier while excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for advanced products. In fact, many manufacturers are active to update their products every year.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The global NAND Flash Memory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NAND Flash Memory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NAND Flash Memory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Toshiba(& SanDisk)

Micron

SKhynix

Sandisk

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SLC NAND

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

QLC NAND

Segment by Application

Smartphone

PC

SSD

Digital TV

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 NAND Flash Memory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NAND Flash Memory

1.2 NAND Flash Memory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NAND Flash Memory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SLC NAND

1.2.3 MLC NAND

1.2.4 TLC NAND

1.2.6 QLC NAND

1.3 NAND Flash Memory Segment by Application

1.3.1 NAND Flash Memory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 PC

1.3.4 SSD

1.3.5 Digital TV

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global NAND Flash Memory Market by Region

1.3.1 Global NAND Flash Memory Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global NAND Flash Memory Market Size

1.4.1 Global NAND Flash Memory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global NAND Flash Memory Production (2014-2025)

2 Global NAND Flash Memory Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NAND Flash Memory Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global NAND Flash Memory Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global NAND Flash Memory Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers NAND Flash Memory Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 NAND Flash Memory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NAND Flash Memory Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 NAND Flash Memory Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NAND Flash Memory Business

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung NAND Flash Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 NAND Flash Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung NAND Flash Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toshiba(& SanDisk)

7.2.1 Toshiba(& SanDisk) NAND Flash Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 NAND Flash Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toshiba(& SanDisk) NAND Flash Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Micron

7.3.1 Micron NAND Flash Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NAND Flash Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Micron NAND Flash Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SKhynix

7.4.1 SKhynix NAND Flash Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NAND Flash Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SKhynix NAND Flash Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sandisk

7.5.1 Sandisk NAND Flash Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 NAND Flash Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sandisk NAND Flash Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 NAND Flash Memory Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NAND Flash Memory Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NAND Flash Memory

8.4 NAND Flash Memory Industrial Chain Analysis

