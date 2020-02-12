Nuclear Valves Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends and Forecasts Analysis to 2024

Nuclear Valves Industry 2019

Description:-

Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.

Scope of the Report:

The global nuclear valves sales is estimated to reach about 1161.5 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 2048.7 K Units in 2022. Overall, the nuclear valves products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the nuclear valves industry. The main market players internationally are Velan, Emerson (including Pentair Valves & Controls, Fisher Brand and etc.), Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW), IMI Nuclear, Henry Pratt, Samshin, Daher-Vanatome, KSB, BNL, Babcock Valves, Vector Valves and etc. Players in China like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Zhonghe SuFa and Neway Valve are growing fast and achieve more and more nuclear valve orders from overseas market.

Europe is the biggest production areas for nuclear valves, taking about 26.34% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). North America followed the second, with about 24.85% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of nuclear valve in China will increases to 385.2 K Units in 2017 from 124.5 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 164.7 K Units and 18.13% in 2016.

There are many different types of nuclear valves. Based on construction, the market can be segmented into: Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves and etc. Globe Valve and Diaphragm Valves are the most commonly used types, with market share of 28.89% and 24.45% separately in 2016 (based on revenue).

In the past few years, the price of nuclear valves show an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nuclear valves. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for nuclear valves will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end nuclear valves.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2024, from 3500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nuclear Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Velan

Pentair Valves & Controls

Emerson-Fisher

Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)

IMI Nuclear

Henry Pratt

Samshin

Metrex Valve

Daher-Vanatome

KSB

BNL

Babcock Valves

Vector Valves

Toa Valve Engineering Inc.

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Zhonghe SuFa

Neway Valve

Shanghai LiangGong

Shanghai EHO Valve

Soovalve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nuclear Island (NI)

Convention Island (CI)

Balance of Plant (BOP)

…….

