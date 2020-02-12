Oil Shale Market Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Oil Shale Market (by the process (in-situ and ex-situ), product (shale diesel, shale gasoline, heavy oil, kerosene), application (fuel, electricity, chemical, and cement)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of oil shale. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure oil shale cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential oil shale growth factors. According to the report the global oil shale market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1555

Oil shale is a rich fine-grained sedimentary rock formed from heating rich sediments and a significant amount of insoluble organic substance called kerogen. Oil shale can also be burned directly into the furnaces as a low-grade fuel for power generation and district heating or used as a raw material in chemical and construction-materials processing.

The largest deposit of oil shale in the world is found in the Green River basin of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. It contains the equivalent of about 1.5 trillion barrels of shale oil. The main advantage of oil shale is that shale oil extraction methods are more flexible than traditional oil well drilling. The initial drilling only accounts for 40 percent of the total cost. Every barrel of oil produced from shale leaves behind about 1.2 to 1.5 tons of rock. Rising demand for energy and depletion of non-renewable energy are the factors driving the growth of the oil shale market.

In addition, development in the drilling techniques is increasing the number of recoverable oil reserves, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the market. However, the high production cost of oil shale, low carbon content and environmental issues such as global warming and greenhouse gases are some of the factors restraining the growth of the oil shale market during the forecast period. Furthermore, research and development within the shale to reduce industrial pollution is anticipated to open up several growth opportunities for the key players in the oil shale market over the years to come.

North America Dominated the Oil Shale Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the oil shale market due to the increasing new environmental reforms for the energy requirements in U.S. Moreover, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness market growth over the upcoming years. Presently, China is leading the market in terms of producing shale oil from oil shale. China has a large sum of Fushun retorts that process oil shale to derive shale oil In addition; efficient working of shale oil producers and growing energy demand are the major drivers for the North American markets.

Segment Covered

The report on the global oil shale market covers segments such as process, product, and application. On the basis of process, the global oil shale market is categorized into in-situ and ex-situ. On the basis of product, the global oil shale market is categorized into shale diesel, shale gasoline, heavy oil, and kerosene. On the basis of application, the global oil shale market is categorized into fuel, electricity, chemical, and cement.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil shale market such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Global Oil Shale Group Limited, Queensland Energy Resources Ltd, Questerre Energy Corporation, Jordan Oil Shale Company B.V, Fushun Mining Group Co., Ltd., Chevron Corporation, BNK Petroleum Inc., Eesti Energia AS and Red Leaf Resources Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-oil-shale-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global oil shale market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the oil shale market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the oil shale market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the oil shale market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.