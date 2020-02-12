Oilfield Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Oilfield Services Market (by service (Seismic, processing & separation, workover & completion, production, drilling, subsea services), application (onshore and offshore), type (equipment rental, field operation, analytical & consulting services)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of oilfield services industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure oilfield services cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oilfield Services growth factors. The global oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% between 2018 and 2024 in terms of value.

Oilfield Services Market: Insights

The report segments the global oilfield services market on the basis of services, types, and applications. Among the services, the production services accounted for the largest market size of USD 36.04 billion in 2017 while the drilling services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Among the types, the field operation accounted for the largest market size in the year 2017 while technical and analytical services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Oilfield Services Market: Segmentation

The report on the global oilfield services market covers segments such as service, application, and type. The service segments include Seismic services, processing & separation services, workover & completion services, production, drilling services, subsea services, and others. On the basis of application the global oilfield services market is categorized into onshore, and offshore. Furthermore, on the basis of type, the oilfield services market is segmented as field operation, Technical and analytical services, and others.

Oilfield Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oilfield services market such as BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED (A GE COMPANY), Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Archer Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, C&J Energy Services Pvt Ltd., Trican Well Services Pvt. Ltd, CUDD ENERGY SERVICES, INC., TechnipFMC, and Weatherford International Inc.

