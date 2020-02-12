Onsite Staffing Market is Driven By Rapidly Growing Economies Across The World

Onsite staffing can be defined as the staffing performed through outsourcing services. Companies offer onsite staffing, generally for the support for environmental and engineering programs, to various government and private clients. A lot of developments and enhancements are implemented to explore the potential and reality of short-term work through staffing firms in terms of facilitating job placements for workers with barriers to employment such as welfare recipients, people with disabilities, and workers with limited education.

Onsite staffing services are rapidly gaining popularity, as they enable the client organization to focus on their core business activities and facilitate a substantial reduction in overheads. Different processes outsourced by client organizations include searching for candidates, scheduling their interviews, job posting, and other important functions in the recruitment process. The most significant advantage of onsite staffing is reduction in operational costs. Apart from this, onsite staffing providers undertake the responsibility of hired candidates as well as the recruitment process for client organizations. Thus, by outsourcing staffing processes to an onsite staffing provider, the client organization can focus on its core competencies more efficiently. The onsite management offers supplementary growth opportunities to seasonal employees, as it provides practical work exposure, flexible lifestyle, and a stepping stone toward professional success.

The global market for onsite staffing is driven by rapidly growing economies across the world. Furthermore, availability flexible and agile workforce, compliance with regulatory processes, and increase in the productivity are other drivers of the market for onsite staffing. Due to the growing adoption of onsite staffing, the unemployed workforce has become capable of achieving growth in terms of income and productivity. Temporary hiring has been highly practiced in the fields of architecture, art, education, and construction since long time. In the recent times, temporary hiring has been leveraged due to the additional hiring adopted in the sectors such as manufacturing, hospitality, and oil & gas. Onsite staffing supremacies the productivity of temporary employees. In addition, growth of the recruitment industry is augmenting the market for onsite staffing, as the increasing number of fresh graduates and postgraduates has boosted the need for onsite staffing services. Across various industries, more and more employers are approaching onsite staffing firms to meet their short-term and acute labor requirements and also, to reduce the costs and risks associated with hiring of full-time employees. However, the onsite staffing market faces major challenges in terms of advertisement and marketing of the onsite staffing recruiting. The onsite staffing market offers more opportunities for the startup companies across the globe.

The onsite staffing market has been segmented based on solution, type, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on solution, the onsite staffing market has been segmented into inventory management, human resource management, report management, invoice management, and facility management. In terms of type, the onsite staffing market has been segmented into crowd sourcing recruitment and online soft skill assessment. In terms of enterprise size, the onsite staffing market can be divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the onsite staffing market can be segmented into health care; automotive; manufacturing; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); telecom & information technology; retail & consumer goods; and call centers. In terms of region, the global onsite staffing market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global onsite staffing market. Furthermore, the region is expected to continue its dominance in the next five years, due to high focus on research and development of new technologies and large population in the region. The onsite staffing market in North America and Europe is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing adoption of smart technologies, developing IT infrastructure, and growth of other industries in these regions.