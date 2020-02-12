Organic Rice Protein Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2016-2026

Rice is an important staple cereal which is consumed throughout the world. Organic rice protein is the protein derived from the organically grown rice which has a high content of methionine and cystine. The rice grown is free from genetically modified organisms (GMO) and thus doesn’t contain any type of toxins and allergens in the organic rice protein powder. Organic rice protein is very rich in amino acids which are essential for body muscles, immune system and building of body tissues. It also supplements the amino acids which are not synthesized in the body and need to be taken by dietary supply. Among various amino acid, the ones high in content are Glutamic acid, Arginine, Aspartic acid, Leucine. The organic rice protein extraction methods include hexane-free extraction and low -temperature extraction. Organic rice protein is available in flavors which contain stevia as a sugar substitute and are easily digested. The protein content is approximately 80% in the organic rice protein powder and can be consumed in hot or cold recipes.

The organic rice protein is an important dietary source and most importantly it is made without the use of preservatives, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) which are organic pollutants and other chemicals. The organic rice protein market is mostly driven by high demand in sport and athletics segment. Also, it is good protein alternative to whey, soy proteins which otherwise cause allergies thus drives the global organic rice protein market. Besides, increase in penetration of health awareness and also consumer’s attraction towards products of health benefits assists in the growth of global organic rice protein market. The global organic rice protein market is anticipated to grow significantly at a higher pace during the forecast period.

The global organic rice protein market is segmented on the basis of the extraction process, type, and application.

Based on the extraction process, global organic rice protein market is segmented into:

Hexane free protein extraction

Low-temperature protein extraction

Based on the type, global organic rice protein market is segmented into:

Concentrates

Isolates

Based on the application, the global organic rice protein market is segmented into:

General applications Nutritional Supplements Baking Flavor Enhancements & Savory Flavors General Foods Others

Functional applications Dispersibility Emulsification Others

Based on the end user, the global organic rice protein market is segmented into: