PET Preforms Market 2019 Global Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2024

PET Preforms Industry 2019

Description:-

PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of PET preforms are relatively low, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as RETAL, Plastipak, Alpla, Hon Chuan Group, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, La Seda de Barcelona, Amraz Group, Zijiang Enterprise, and SGT. And their plants mainly distribute in Europe and Asia. Asia is the largest producer, more than 40% production share, followed by Europe with about 24% production share in 2015.

PET preforms have a wide range of applications. PET preforms are blown into bottles by preforms enterprises or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices, etc. With the increasing of global population and dispensable income, growing demand for consumer goods has driven the growth of global PET preforms market. The demand for PET preforms is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. PET preforms industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of PET preforms has sharply decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PET preforms.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in PET preforms industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for PET Preforms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PET Preforms in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Amcor

PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF – EMPOL

Esterform

Manjushree

Indorama Ventures Public Company

GTX HANEX Plastic

Ultrapak

Nuovaplast

Sunrise

Putoksnis

Logoplaste

Caiba

ETALON

SNJ Synthetics

EcoPack

Yaobang

Ahimsa Industri

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Carbonated drinks

Water

Other drinks

Edible oils

Food

Non-food

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PET Preforms Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.2.2 Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Carbonated drinks

1.3.2 Water

1.3.3 Other drinks

1.3.4 Edible oils

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Non-food

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 RETAL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PET Preforms Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 RETAL PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Plastipak

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PET Preforms Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Plastipak PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hon Chuan Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PET Preforms Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hon Chuan Group PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Resilux NV

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PET Preforms Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Resilux NV PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

