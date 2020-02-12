Placental Insufficiency Treatment Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026

Placental insufficiency is a complication of pregnancy, wherein the placenta is unable to deliver adequate nutrition to the fetus. Placenta is a highly complex circular organ in the uterus which keeps the baby alive and well during pregnancy by providing it food and oxygen. Placental insufficiency is also known as placental dysfunction. It is a rare but serious complication of pregnancy. Smoking and chronic high blood pressure are the two common causes of placental insufficiency. Besides, reduction in food intake of the mother, blood clotting disorder, drug abuse, preeclampsia, etc. are the other causes that can lead to placenta insufficiency. There are no maternal symptoms associated with placenta dysfunction; however, the mother may notice if the size of the uterus is smaller vis-à-vis different stages of pregnancy, if there is less movement of the baby, etc.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/placental-insufficiency-treatment-market.html

Based on drug class, the global placenta insufficiency treatment market can be segmented into antiplatelet agents and anticoagulants. The antiplatelet agents segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Antiplatelet agents, such as low molecular weight heparins, are generally preferred by doctors for treating placenta insufficiency as they have more pronounced antithrombotic activity. This is expected to boost the segment during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the global placenta insufficiency treatment market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, medical stores, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, as during the treatment, patients are required to visit the hospitals for routine checkup, and also, they find it convenient to buy drugs from hospital pharmacies.

Increase in the number of female smokers in the developed and developing countries has led to different types of placenta issues during their pregnancy. This is one of the major factors fueling the global placenta insufficiency treatment market. However, limited awareness in the developing countries regarding the effect of placenta insufficiency on the baby and the mother during pregnancy is anticipated to hamper the market in the next few years.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43412

In terms of region, the global placenta insufficiency treatment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global placenta insufficiency treatment market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness regarding the effect of the disorder on the health of the baby and mother. In Europe, according to the data of Community Research and Development Information Services (2015), placenta insufficiency is one of the leading cause that restrict the baby’s grow to normal weight in Europe. It also states that every year more than 11,000 babies are affected for placenta insufficiency in the European Union. This is one of the driving factors of the placenta insufficiency treatment market in Europe. Factors such as rise in the number of diabetic patients, obesity in pregnant women in the developing countries such as China and Japan, and advancement in health care facilities are likely to fuel the placenta insufficiency treatment market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement in tests and diagnosis, increase in per capita income, and availability of drugs are projected to augment the placenta insufficiency treatment market in Middle East & Africa region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global placenta insufficiency treatment market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Biocon Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43412

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/