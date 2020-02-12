PRECISION FARMING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Digital reinvention of agriculture has garnered interest from various entities. Investments in agriculture technology has been rising since past several years. AgTech has emerged as an economic sector internationally with continuous growth in capital inflow over medium- to long-term.

The report “Global Precision Farming Market – Focus on GNSS Agriculture Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global precision farming market with coverage on GNSS agriculture. Market outlook for precision farming market overall as well as across GNSS agriculture has been provided for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global precision farming market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

• Precision Farming

• GNSS Agriculture

Geographical Coverage

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

Key Vendors

• Deere & Company (U.S.)

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Ag Junction (U.S.)

• Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• Topcon Corporation

• AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Agriculture Technology

3.1 Background

3.2 Overview

3.2.1 Agriculture Technology Value Chain

3.3 Major Technologies

3.4 Agriculture Type

3.4.1 Precision Farming

3.4.2 Livestock Monitoring

3.4.3 Fish Farming

3.4.4 Smart Greenhouse

4. Precision Farming

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Technologies

4.2.1 Field Monitoring

4.2.2 Data Management

4.2.3 Variable Rate Applications (VRA)

4.2.4 Automation In Agro Machinery

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Application

5.2.2 Market Share by Components

5.2.3 Market Share by Region

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. GNSS-Agriculture

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Analysis

7.2.1 Global GNSS Installed Base

7.2.2 Global GNSS Market Penetration

7.2.3 Global GNSS Devices Shipments by Application

7.3 Global GNSS Market by Region

7.3.1 North America- GNSS Installed Base

7.3.2 Europe- GNSS Installed Base

7.3.3 Asia Pacific GNSS Installed Base

8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Rising Investments

8.1.2 Adoption of Blockchain Technology

8.1.3 Integration of GNSS positioning in FMIS

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Food Products

8.2.2 Need for Optimal Crop Production

8.2.3 Rising Market Penetration of Smartphones

8.2.4 Variability in Climatic Conditions

8.2.5 Environmental Gain

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Lack of Data Privacy

8.3.2 Inadequate Technological Infrastructure

8.3.3 Dearth of Skilled Manpower

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profile

10.1 Deere & Company (U.S.)

10.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

10.3 Ag Junction (U.S.)

10.4 Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.)

10.5 Topcon Corporation

10.6 AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Continuous…

