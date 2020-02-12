Prescriptive Analytics Market Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players: IBM, TIBCO, SAP, Frontline Systems, Inc., Profitect Inc., Datawatch Angoss, River Logic, FICO, Ayata, Panoratio

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market report is an in-depth analysis of the current status of the Information and Communication Technology industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It further includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Prescriptive Analytics Market report gives a deep insight into the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while showing the CAGR levels for the Forecast years 2019-2024. A SWOT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restraints.

Get a Free Sample Report PDF | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market

Global Prescriptive Analytics Market by Geography, Component (Software, Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-structured, Structured), Application (Risk Management, Operation Management, Revenue Management, Network management, Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management), Business Function, Deployment Model, Vertical- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global prescriptive analytics market accounted for USD 1.20 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

IBM Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Frontline Systems, Inc.

Profitect

ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

River Logic, Inc.

Ayata

Fair Isaac Corporation

PANORATIO

Market Definition:

The prescriptive analytics is a tool of finding the best course of action for a given situation. It provides organizations with a way to analyze data and transform it into recommended actions almost instantaneously. The emergence of advanced technologies and rising popularity of real-time accessibility of data are boosting the growth of this market where as complex analytical workflow is one of the restraints for this market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Emergence of Advanced Technologies

Rising Popularity of Real-Time Accessibility of Data

Complex Analytical Workflow

Dynamic Nature of Data

Rise in Data Discovery Tools

Innovation in Data Preparation Tools

Company Analysis:

The report for prescriptive analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Part 06: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation By Product

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation By Applications

Market segmentation By End Users

Comparison by product

Others – Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

To Be Continued…

Access Full TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market

Market Segmentation: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market

The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of components into software and services. The services are further sub segmented into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of data type, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into unstructured data, semi-structured data and structured data

On the basis of application, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into risk management, operations management, revenue management, network management, supply chain management, workforce management and others.

On the basis of business function, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into human resources, sales, marketing, finance and operations.

On the basis of deployment model, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand.

On the basis of vertical, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into healthcare & life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, government and defense and others.

On the basis of geography, global prescriptive analytics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Get Regional Customization And Discount | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market

Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know and We Will Offer You the Report as You Want.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]