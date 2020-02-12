Prescriptive Analytics Market Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players: IBM, TIBCO, SAP, Frontline Systems, Inc., Profitect Inc., Datawatch Angoss, River Logic, FICO, Ayata, Panoratio
Global Prescriptive Analytics Market report is an in-depth analysis of the current status of the Information and Communication Technology industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It further includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Prescriptive Analytics Market report gives a deep insight into the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while showing the CAGR levels for the Forecast years 2019-2024. A SWOT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restraints.
Get a Free Sample Report PDF | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market
Global Prescriptive Analytics Market by Geography, Component (Software, Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-structured, Structured), Application (Risk Management, Operation Management, Revenue Management, Network management, Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management), Business Function, Deployment Model, Vertical- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The global prescriptive analytics market accounted for USD 1.20 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 30.95% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Major Market Competitors:
- IBM Corporation
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- SAP SE
- Frontline Systems, Inc.
- Profitect
- ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
- River Logic, Inc.
- Ayata
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- PANORATIO
Market Definition:
The prescriptive analytics is a tool of finding the best course of action for a given situation. It provides organizations with a way to analyze data and transform it into recommended actions almost instantaneously. The emergence of advanced technologies and rising popularity of real-time accessibility of data are boosting the growth of this market where as complex analytical workflow is one of the restraints for this market.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Emergence of Advanced Technologies
- Rising Popularity of Real-Time Accessibility of Data
- Complex Analytical Workflow
- Dynamic Nature of Data
- Rise in Data Discovery Tools
- Innovation in Data Preparation Tools
Company Analysis:
The report for prescriptive analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Part 04: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Part 06: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation By Product
- Market segmentation by product
- Market segmentation By Applications
- Market segmentation By End Users
- Comparison by product
- Others – Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by product
To Be Continued…
Access Full TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market
Market Segmentation: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market
The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of components into software and services. The services are further sub segmented into professional services and managed services.
- On the basis of data type, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into unstructured data, semi-structured data and structured data
- On the basis of application, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into risk management, operations management, revenue management, network management, supply chain management, workforce management and others.
- On the basis of business function, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into human resources, sales, marketing, finance and operations.
- On the basis of deployment model, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand.
- On the basis of vertical, the global prescriptive analytics market is segmented into healthcare & life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, government and defense and others.
- On the basis of geography, global prescriptive analytics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Get Regional Customization And Discount | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-prescriptive-analytics-market
Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know and We Will Offer You the Report as You Want.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]