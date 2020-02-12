Propane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Propane Market (by application (residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, chemical & refinery and transportation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of the propane industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure propane cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential propane growth factors. The global propane market is projected to grow with a CAGR 3.17% and 2.75% in terms of value and volume during the forecast period, 2018-2024 and reach USD 163.5 billion by 2024.

Rising demand for liquefied propane gas from increasing consumers globally and increasing preference of consumers due to the lower cost of propane as compare to other fuel substitutes are the key factors driving the global propane market. Furthermore, the rising demand for propane from the petrochemical industry for the production of plastics, fibers, and cosmetics will also drive the propane market globally over the forecast period. Moreover, huge demand for propane as motor fuel from the automobile industry coupled with lower cost as compared to other fuels will also drive the global propane market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in petroleum and crude oil prices primarily required for processing & refining of propane as well as inadequate infrastructure for retailing of propane and limited awareness of benefits associated with propane among the consumers are the prime factors responsible for restraining the growth of this market.

Nevertheless, the huge demand for clean fuel from the marine industry which in turn increases the demand for propane and use of propane in power generation will bring opportunities to the global propane market. Hence, the global propane market is expected to face challenges such as transportation, storage, and supply.

The report segments the propane market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, chemical & refinery and transportation. Moreover, the residential sub-segment is accounted to be the largest application sub-segment and is likely to lead the global propane market due to the non-toxicity of propane and less emission of carbon during combustion.

Among the applications, the industrial and commercial segments together accounted for more than 61% share of the total propane consumed worldwide. The low cost associated with propane is one of the major factors driving the growth in the propane in these applications. Furthermore, no-toxicity and cost-effectiveness of the propane are likely to drive its consumption in the residential and agriculture segments. The revenue from the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, among the application segments.

Key Players in the Propane Market

The global propane market is projected to grow at a steady rate owing to increasing fuel prices. Moreover, the companies operating in this market focus on increasing their production capacities and economies of scale. The leading companies in this market include Marsh LP Gas Company Inc., Lykins Energy Solutions, Sparlingss Propane Co. Ltd., Ferrellgas Partners L.P., ThompsonGas, PetroChina Company Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., AmeriGas, Shell, British Petroleum, BASF, Sinopec, PDVSA, Valero Energy Corp., ExxonMobil, and Evonik.

