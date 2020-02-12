Public transport and Railways Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Public transport and Railways Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Public transport is a shared passenger-transport service which is available for use by the general public, as distinct from modes such as taxicab, carpooling, or hired buses, which are not shared by strangers without private arrangement.

Government and regulatory bodies are striving for the furtherance of the transport infrastructure systems, as it replicates the development of the economy. The restraints of the railway management system market include operational efficiency and increasing congestion, high initial cost of deployment and capacity, and lack of ICT infrastructure and interoperability.

The rail traffic management system is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to the rise in installations of intelligent signaling solutions and demand for real-time train planning and route scheduling. In addition to that, traffic analytics solutions provide information for planning and forecasting for improved and advanced traffic management. The solution helps railway operators determine the future trends and patterns of transportation.

With regards to the geographic analysis, Europe is expected to benefit from its technological advancements, large number of smart devices, strong government regulations, followed by high usage of big data analytics, and predictive and sensor analytics across the railways industry.

This report studies the global Public transport and Railways market status and forecast, categorizes the global Public transport and Railways market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Public transport and Railways market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Public transport and Railways business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Public transport and Railways market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SMRT

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

SBS Transit

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)

MRT Corp

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bus

Heavy Rail

Light Rail

Trolley Cars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Perconal

Company

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public transport and Railways consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Public transport and Railways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public transport and Railways manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public transport and Railways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Public transport and Railways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

