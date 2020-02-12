Report Explores the Global Distribution Lines and Poles Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Distribution Lines and Poles Market (Voltage – <11 KV, 11-33 KV, and >33 KV; Line Product – Open Wire, and ABC; Height of the Pole – <10 Meters, 10-16 Meters, and >16 Meters): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Many still have limited access to electrical power or several have none at all. Distribution lines consist of overhead distribution lines and underground distribution lines. Overhead distribution is power lines hung on utility poles whereas underground distribution lines are cables buried in the ground. The demand for global distribution lines and poles has been growing on account of advancements in the field of electricity transfer and communications. The need for distribution lines and poles across urban and rural centers is growing across the world. It is anticipated that the global distribution lines and poles market would gather momentum from the growing focus on organizing the electricity sector.

Rapidly increasing population across the world and growing efforts toward electrification are the major driving factors of the distribution lines and poles market. Furthermore, factors such as growing urbanization, rise in electricity demand, and rising investments to the renovation of aging power supply infrastructure are the other driving factors of the market. Extended service life, standard quality, lightweight and high strength are fueling the growth of the market.

The control on smart networks over conventional utilities has given a strong push to the growth of the global distribution lines and poles market. The energy sector is at the edge of growth within the global distribution lines and poles market. However, the high cost of installation of distribution lines and poles are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for an efficient supply of electricity across the globe is expected to provide wide opportunities for the market.

North America Dominates the Global Distribution Lines And Poles Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global distribution lines and poles market due to constant investments toward the refurbishment and substitution of aging distribution infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to ongoing investments in the power grid infrastructure to supply the increasing energy demand driven by surging population growth.

Segment Covered

The report on global distribution lines and poles market covers segments such as voltage, line product, and height of the pole. On the basis of voltage, the sub-markets include <11 KV, 11-33 KV, and >33 KV. On the basis of the line product, the sub-markets include open wire and ABC. On the basis of the height of the pole, the sub-markets include <10 meters, 10-16 meters, and >16 meters.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Nexans S.A., Versalec Cables, Fifan, KEI Industries, Bell Lumber & Pole, Lamifil, StressCrete, Inc., Pelco Incorporated, ZTT International Limited, Stella Jones, and other companies.

