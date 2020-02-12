Rise In Demand : MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach nearly $1.4 billion in 2021

Report Highlights

The global market for microRNA tools reached $756.5 million and $829.8 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively. This market is estimated to reach nearly $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for 2016-2021.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for microRNA diagnostics and therapeutics, with an analysis of the commercial potential of this research field

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015, and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

Examination of the extensive portfolio of miRNA pathway drug candidates, some already in Phase II clinical trials, showing promising clinical data in different areas of medicine, such as cancer, hepatitis infections, and cardiovascular diseases

A focus on recent drug candidates, products, deals between different pharmaceutical companies, major participants, and new trends and developments

Identification of the main markets for RNA therapeutics

Report Scope

This report focuses on the global market of miRNA tools and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics. The report deals with miRNA tools covering technologies used in the biomedical industry. These products are miRNA microarray, quantitative reverse transcription-PCR, next-generation sequencing, fluorescent in situ hybridization, isolation, purification, detection tools and other tools like inhibitors, probes and vectors.

The report also covers miRNA tools by end user and applications. The end users for miRNA tools are categorized as research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and service sectors. The report covers market application areas, such as cancer diseases, cardiovascular diseases, immunological diseases, neurological diseases, metabolic disorders and others (virology, endocrinology, plant science and genetic disease fields).

The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are the United States, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market covers countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada among others.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis, new products and developments and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the industry. Notable players in this category are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

