Robotic Prosthetics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Robotic prosthetics are used to restore the normal functions of missing body parts. They restore lost sensorimotor functions and improve the appearance of amputated limbs. Microprocessors and nerve impulses control robotic prosthetics.

In the market research report, our analysts identify that the orthotic and prosthetic clinics will be the major end-user to the market till the end of 2025. These clinics are equipped with modern infrastructure and qualified and certified orthotists, that improve the function and mobility and reduce the pain caused by orthopedic disorders.

The global Robotic Prosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Robotic Prosthetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Robotic Prosthetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blatchford

Fillauer

Ossur

Ottobock

Steeper Group

The Ohio Willow Wood

Touch Bionics

SynTouch

Artificial Limbs & Appliances

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lower limb robotic prosthetics

Upper limb robotic prosthetics

Segment by Application

Orthotic and prosthetic clinics

Hospitals

Specialty orthopedic centers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Robotic Prosthetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Robotic Prosthetics

1.2 Robotic Prosthetics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lower limb robotic prosthetics

1.2.3 Upper limb robotic prosthetics

1.3 Robotic Prosthetics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Robotic Prosthetics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Orthotic and prosthetic clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Specialty orthopedic centers

1.3 Global Robotic Prosthetics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Robotic Prosthetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Robotic Prosthetics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Robotic Prosthetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Robotic Prosthetics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Robotic Prosthetics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Robotic Prosthetics Production

3.4.1 North America Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Robotic Prosthetics Production

3.5.1 Europe Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Robotic Prosthetics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Robotic Prosthetics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Robotic Prosthetics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Robotic Prosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Robotic Prosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Robotic Prosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Robotic Prosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Robotic Prosthetics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Robotic Prosthetics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Robotic Prosthetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Robotic Prosthetics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

