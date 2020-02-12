RTD Coffee Market – Way to Reach Maximum Share Across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2026

Growing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and changing consumer preferences are some of the key factors affecting the ready-to-drink coffee market. In addition to the grab-and-go convenience provided by ready-to-drink coffee, it also comes in diverse types and flavours, thus, giving consumers a variety to choose from according to their tastes, likings, culture, and needs. The nature of ready-to-drink coffee makes it a profoundly trend-driven market, and has a lucrative potential to grow in the coming years. Further, the ready-to-drink coffee is available in a variety of packaging, which include cans, tetra packs, PET bottles, and glass bottles offered in diverse package volumes, making it easily accessible and handy for consumers to carry anywhere. Another driving factor for ready-to-drink coffee market is the increasing socialization and social gatherings amongst various age groups of people, especially the millennial population, which has eventually increased the demand and need for easily available and portable ready-to-drink coffee.

As the name suggests, ready-to-drink coffee is readymade packaged coffee drinks that are available in the market for direct consumption. The convenience and instant nature offered by ready-to-drink coffee are some of the major drivers for its market.

Growing demand for a healthier substitute to carbonated drinks driving the ready-to-drink coffee market

The rising awareness for health and wellness amongst consumers, worldwide, due to the rising influence of media, especially through various e-Commerce platforms, educational health programs, and activities by governments and food departments, and through various reports and articles published by global health organizations and institutions such as the World Health Organization, has led to a change in the food habits and preferences of consumers. Thus, consumers, these days, seek healthier substitutes to carbonated soft drinks, such as ready-to-drink coffee, which is less harmful and easily available.

Instant nature and familiarity in taste contributing to the growth of the ready-to-drink coffee market by every age group

Coffee has high consumption and popularity in every region due to its soothing and savory taste, rich smell, and caffeine content, and is consumed by almost every age group. The energy benefits provided by the ready-to-drink coffee is also luring in the elderly age groups due to their tea and coffee taste familiarity. In addition to this, with a rise in the working population and fast-moving lifestyles, consumers, these days, are opting for instant and easily accessible food and beverage supplements. Ready-to-drink coffee, being an excellent source of instant energy is becoming popular amongst youngsters as well the middle aged working population. In addition, the rise in the awareness for health and physical fitness has encouraged more youngsters to get involved in sports, gymming, and physical activities, in turn, soaring the need and demand for more quick energy supplements and drinks.

Constant innovations and developments in the flavors and coffee types to flourish the demand for ready-to-drink coffee

There has been rapidly growing demand for flavours due to an increase in the number of consumers experimenting with food and beverages, and trying out new tastes and flavours. Thus, companies in the market constantly keep on offering and developing ready-to- drink coffees with new flavours, blends, and ingredients, catering and fulfilling the specific likings, regional tastes, and needs of consumers belonging to different regions.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Analysis by Product Type

The cold brew ready-to-drink coffee segment is expected to be valued at US$ 2,432.6 Mn by 2026, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, owing to its growing widespread demand and trend, worldwide, followed by the espresso segment with an expected CAGR of 9.2% by 2026, and then the mocha segment. The decaffeinated ready-to-drink coffee segment also has high potential to grow, owing to the several health benefits that it offers.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Analysis by Flavour

Flavoured ready-to-drink coffee is expected to remain the fastest-growing category over regular ready-to-drink coffee during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% as compared to the regular ready-to-drink coffee category that accounts for a CAGR of 6.4%, due to the changing taste preferences of consumers, and more number of consumers experimenting new product types and flavours.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Analysis by Packaging

In the ready-to-drink coffee packaging segment, the canned packaging segment has the fastest growing estimated CAGR, with a market value of US$ 5,429.9 Mn by 2026, owing to its volume, handiness, and appearance, followed by the PET bottles segment with a forecasted market value of US$ 5,164.2 MN by 2026.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Analysis by Package Volume

By volume, ready-to-drink coffee products falling in 100-250ml of package volume range are expected to show the highest growth, with a forecasted market share of 8.2% and market value of US$ 6,952.0 Mn by 2026, followed by the 251-500 ml range.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Distribution through e-Commerce is expected to remain the fastest growing distribution channel of ready-to-drink coffee during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.7%. This is attributed to growing technology and increasing number of consumers using the Internet and smartphones for shopping varied products such as groceries and fast moving consumer goods. Specialty stores and wholesale club stores are also prominent growing sub segments of modern stores in the distribution channel of ready-to-drink coffee.