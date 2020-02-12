Self Tanning Products Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2026

Changing personal care needs of consumers continue to influence the growth of the global cosmetics industry. Common skin care treatments such as tanning are witnessing a considerable transformation with respect to convenience. Consumers are actively adopting self tanning products to get the natural tan through indoor home sessions.

While outdoor tanning processes is time-consuming, harmful and discomforting, professional tanning services are expensive. In the view of this backdrop, the demand for self tanning products continues to gain traction.Manufacturers of personal care and skin care products are focusing on boosting their presence in the global self tanning products market.

The competition landscape in the global self tanning products market continues to be riddled with aggressive marketing strategies that are creating entry barriers for emerging players. Moreover, each self tanning products manufacturers is aiming at capitalizing the consumer trend of using luxury and premium products for personal care.

According to Transparency Market Research’s recently published report, the global demand for self tanning products is poised to expand steadily at a CAGR of 5.3%. The report further projects that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 5.5 Bn worth of self tanning products will be sold globally. The study has assessed a range of factors influencing the growth of the global self tanning products market.

Among which, the growing importance of tanning in controlling the global incidence rate for non-melanoma skin cancer is expected to bolster the demand for self tanning products in the foreseeable future. The study also projects that proactive lifestyles of consumers will bar them from outdoor tanning, which will translate into higher demand for self tanning products during the forecast period.

In 2017 and beyond, majority of self tanning products sales will remain concentrated in the modern trade segment. The modern trade outlets will account for more 40% of sales recorded in the global self tanning products market throughout the forecast period. Online sales of self tanning products, on the other hand, are expected to register fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The report further reveals that majority of self tanning products will be sourced from conventional methods. This will entail the presence of synthetic ingredients in the production and formulation of self tanning products.

By the end of 2026, more than two-third of self tanning products being produced in the global market will be sourced from conventional methods. The report also projects that Europe will remain the largest market for self tanning products in the world. Through 2026, the self tanning products market in Europe is poised to expand robustly at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Companies at the forefront of global production of self tanning products have been profiled in the report. These include, L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Kao Corporation, Shiseido Co.,Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Christian Dior SE. A majority of these companies will continue to focus on extending the product lines in the luxury segment.