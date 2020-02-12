Solar Street Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Solar Street Market (by lighting source (compact fluorescent lamps, a light-emitting diode), application (commercial, industrial, residential)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Solar Street. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Solar Street cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Solar Street growth factors. According to the report the global solar street lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1561

Solar street lighting is the lighting solution operates on the sun’s energy. These street lights provide high-quality illumination for indoor and outdoor applications. The solar street lighting system contains photovoltaic panels that charge the rechargeable battery connected to the fluorescent or LED lamp. In the solar street lighting system, Most of the solar panels turn on and turn off automatically by sensing outdoor light using a light source.

Various government and associations are taking the initiative to adopt sustainable energy sources to provide eco-friendly and energy-saving solutions. The rising demand for eco-friendly sustainable energy applications drives the growth of the solar street lighting market. Solar street lighting is able to provide high-quality, clear lighting with considerable energy savings in an eco-friendly way that is likely to boost the growth of the solar street lighting market. The solar street lighting system also offers improved color rendering and slower depreciation than traditional streetlights which in turn, drives the demand for solar street lighting products.

Moreover, the reduction of cost of various solar street lighting components including LED, CFL, and others are contributing to the growth of the solar street lighting market. The rising consumer’s inclination towards the eco-friendly and renewable and energy-saving solutions are projected to create several opportunities for the solar street lighting market in upcoming years.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share in the solar street lighting market owing to the rising demand for enhanced energy management coupled with rising solar energy installations. In addition, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the solar street lighting market. The governments of various countries in the Asia Pacific region promotes the adoption of solar systems for the various application that drives the growth of the solar street lighting market in the Asia Pacific region

Segment Covered

The report on the global solar street lighting market covers segments such as lighting sources and applications. On the basis of lighting source the global solar street lighting market is categorized into compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and light-emitting diode (led). On the basis of applications, the global solar street lighting market is categorized into commercial, industrial and residential.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global solar street lighting market such as Philips Lighting, VerySol GmbH, Omega Solar, Solektra International, SOKOYO Solar Group, Solar Street Lights USA, Urja Global Ltd, Sol, Inc., Bridgelux, and Dragons Breath Solar.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-solar-street-lighting-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global solar street lighting market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of solar street lighting market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the solar street lighting market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the solar street lighting market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.