South East Asia Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market to Witness Steady Growth at 8.3% CAGR During 2016-2026

Governments, municipal authorities and civic bodies across Southeast Asian countries will remain determined towards supply of potable & highly-filtered drinking water to millions of households residing in this region. In the years to come, Southeast Asia will witness higher spending on purifying the water used for residential purposes, which will necessitate the need for adopting best-in-class water treatment equipment. Surging population in Southeast Asian countries will hike their per capita water consumption and further boost the sales of residential water treatment equipment. Persistence Market Research has recently published its analytical study on Southeast Asia’s residential water treatment equipment market which projects a robust growth in terms of revenue and volumes. The US$ 350 million market for residential water treatment equipment in Southeast Asia is being anticipated to soar at 8.3% CAGR and reach US$ 787.1 million market value by the end of 2026.

In the report, titled “Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Southeast Asia Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2026,” Persistence Market Research approximates that nearly six million units of residential water treatment equipment were sold across Southeast Asia in 2016. Soaring at an expected 9.3% CAGR, more than 15 million units of residential water treatment equipment will be consumed in the region by end of 2026.

Indonesia’s Residential Sector to Remain Dominant

Indonesia is one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia in terms of infrastructure development and economic growth. The country’s vast residential sector accounted for about 40% of Southeast Asia’s residential water treatment equipment revenues in 2016. Over the forecast period, Indonesia’s residential water treatment equipment market will be valued above US$ 360 million, rendering it a dominant country for residential water treatment equipment in Southeast Asian region. Malaysia and Philippines are also projected to dominate by collectively accounting for nearly 30% of Southeast Asia’s residential water treatment equipment market value through 2026.

Demand for RO Purifiers Keeps Surging

Rapid industrialization in Southeast Asia has contaminated the groundwater as well as flowing water bodies of the region. Reverse osmosis treatment of water is being considered as one of the most viable option for supplying clean water to Southeast Asian homes. One out of every two residential water treatment equipment sold across Southeast Asia is a reverse osmosis (RO) purifier. Apart from the RO purifiers, more water treatment bodies in Southeast Asia countries are adopting UV-based purification systems. By the end of 2026, UV water purifiers will bring revenues worth US$ 180 million in Southeast Asia’s water treatment equipment market.

Companies such as AO Smith Corporation, Mazuma Thailand, and PT Holland are new to the Southeast Asian residential water treatment equipment market. Eureka Forbes Ltd., Cleansui and Kent RO Systems Ltd. have been established players in the market, while Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV and LG Corporation are steadily extending their foothold as manufacturers of water treatment equipment for Southeast Asian residences.

