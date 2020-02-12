String Inverter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled String Inverter Market (by phase (single-phase and three-phase), system type (on-grid and off-grid), power rating (10 kW, 11 kW–40 kW, 41 kW–80 kW and above 80 kw)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of string inverter.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure string inverter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential string inverter growth factors. According to the report the global string inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1542

A string inverter is a device for converting DC to AC power and which is designed mainly for high voltage DC inputs. A string inverter is connected with the string of the solar panel, which is called a solar array. The inverter combines all the direct current received from each individual solar panel and, at once, converts it into alternating current.

The main advantage of using string inverters is available at a lower cost and there is the ease of maintenance and troubleshooting. As the module level, power electronics are gaining rapidly string inverters are more commonly used, as they are suitable for installations where the individual string off panels can be installed perfectly on a single plane without shading during any part of the day.

String inverters can be easier to install because they accept DC input from multiple panels and do not need to be installed directly adjacent to individual panels. This also makes string inverter easier to maintain, yet possibly more difficult to troubleshoot if something goes wrong. This, in turn, is the major driving factor for the growth of the string inverter market. However, higher heat loss due to the large size of the inverters is likely to hamper the growth of the string inverter market during the forecast period.

Moreover, steps taken by governments to promote the use of alternative energy supplemented by attractive intensives and subsidies are expected to increase the number of installations of solar panels, which in turn will generate demand for string inverters. This, in turn, has opened several doors of opportunity for the key players in the string inverter market over the years to come.

The Asia Pacific Dominated the String Inverter Market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the string inverter market owing to the government policies such as feed on tariffs and tenders. The developing countries such as India and China are estimated to be the major contributors to the growth of the string inverter market in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, North America and Europe are projected to be the next big markets for string inverter markets. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a negligible share in the global string inverter market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global string inverter market covers segments such as phase, system type and power rating. On the basis of phase, the global string inverter market is categorized into single-phase and three-phase. On the basis of system type, the global string inverter market is categorized into on-grid and off-grid. On the basis of power rating the global string inverter market is categorized into up to 10 Kw, 11 Kw–40 Kw, 41 Kw–80 Kw and above 80 Kw.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global string inverter market such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sungrow, SMA Solar Technology, ABB Limited, Sineng, TBEA SunOasis Co., Ltd., Power Electronics, TMEIC, Schneider Electric, and SolarEdge Technologies.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-string-inverter-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global string inverter market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the string inverter market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the string inverter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the string inverter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.