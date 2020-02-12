Surge Protection Devices Market 2017-2025 : Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and ABB, Ltd

Global Surge Protection Devices Market: Overview

Surge protection devices form an important element of electrical installation protection systems for a range of applications such as communication and automatic control buses, telephone networks, and electric power supply networks. They are considered to be one of the most efficient and commonly used types of overvoltage protection devices that protect from internal load switching, utility switching, lightning, and other damaging transient effects. Besides protecting sensitive electronic equipment, they can be implemented to curb costly downtimes.

Global Surge Protection Devices Market: Key Trends

The analysts foresee recurrent equipment failures causing cost escalation, an increase in substitute energy programs, power quality problems, and hiking demand for electronic device protection systems to help speed up the growth of the world surge protection devices market. Less developed economies are anticipated to birth opportunities for market players to fight constraints such as high installation cost of surge protection devices. Growth prospects in different areas of the market could answer for other deterrents such as safety issues, unfitting testing, confusing assumptions, and substandard design parameters.

The global surge protection devices market could see a classification on the basis of discharge current. By type, plug-in surge protection devices are forecasted to clasp a leading share in the market, whereas hard-wired surge protection devices could secure a rising demand on the back of the primary need for protection from surges for various equipment. Players in the market are projected to leverage the new revenue pockets created through the industrial segment by end use expected to grow at a faster rate. Initiatives such as Industry 4.0 have increased the need for critical equipment including communication systems, servers, and datacenters, and in turn, the requirement of surge protection devices.

Global Surge Protection Devices Market: Market Potential

Top-rank Irish power management company, Eaton has released the all-new modular device range MTL SD Modular that provides a higher level of transient surge protection available for modular pluggable devices, i.e. up to 20 kA. Valuable distributed control systems and other instruments can be completely and cost-effectively protected by MTL SD Modular. Eaton’s new offering is expected to provide solutions for a more than 50.0% premature electronic equipment failures due to maintenance negligence and surge-related breakdowns.

Global Surge Protection Devices Market: Regional Outlook

With quarrying, mining, construction, and manufacturing activities on the rise, Eastern Europe is predicted to make the most of the demand for surge protection devices. Since Eastern Europe is one of the low industrial production areas, manufacturing facilities are increasingly transferring their operations to the region in order to fill the gap. Moreover, the strategic initiatives taken in Europe for the purpose of digitally developing manufacturing, IT, and industrial sectors have surged the implementation of networks, systems, and machines based on intelligent information and communication technology (ICT). This is likely to aggravate the demand for surge protection devices.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to register a higher growth on account of urbanizing populations and propelling investments for modernizing infrastructure in nations such as India and China. Major potential foreign direct investment (FDI) gains, capital investment percentage, and a large-scale move toward clean energy to satisfy spiraling energy requirement could help Asia Pacific augment its further growth.

Global Surge Protection Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Followed by recognitions and awards, agreements and contracts, and acquisitions and mergers, new product developments are envisaged to be a go-to strategy of major players in the international surge protection devices market. Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and ABB, Ltd. are expected to be the leading companies making their presence known in the market.

