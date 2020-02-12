Surgical Rejuvenation Market – Increasing Adoption of Less Painful Minimally Invasive Rejuvenation Techniques is the Driving Factor the Growth of the Market

Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Overview

Surgical rejuvenation is a medical method focused on the practical reversal of the aging process or repair of impaired tissue with new tissue. Aging is a assembling of impairment to macromolecules, cells, tissues and organs. If any of that damage can be fixed, the outcome is rejuvenation. Rejuvenation is one of the life extension strategies. Surgical methods for rejuvenation are generally performed for face, skin, vagina, eye, hand.

Facial rejuvenation is a non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic treatment (often accomplished over numerous sessions). The treatment aims to re-establish skin elasticity and help preserve a youthful presence on the face and neck region. Facial rejuvenation procedures are performed by beauty clinics, hospitals and full-service spas. The process is supported by the supervision of a dermatologist and plastic surgeons.

Vaginal rejuvenation generally incorporates vaginoplasty i.e., tightening of the vagina and/or labiaplasty or vulvaplasty. Vulvaplasty is restructuring of the vulva or labia, the outer and inner lips of the vagina. It has become a progressively common option for women. For individuals who wish recon touring after childbirth, substantial weight loss, elderly or grievance to genital structures, vaginal rejuvenation offers increased self-confidence and comfort. Conditions that can be treated with skin rejuvenation are wrinkles, pigmentation, scars, vascular conditions and vascular conditions.

Microneedling therapy or collagen induction therapy (CIT), and percutaneous collagen induction (PCI), are minimally invasive skin-rejuvenation techniques that includes the use of a device that comprises fine needles.

The market for surgical rejuvenation can be segmented on the basis of

Type

Facial rejuvenation Facelift Eyelid Lift Facial Implants Neck Lift Brow Lift

Vaginal rejuvenation Vaginoplasty Labiaplasty

Skin rejuvenation Laser Resurfacing Botox Filler Treatments Aesthetic

Others

End Users Hospitals Clinics Others



Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Growth Enablers

Early appearance of elderly and increasing adoption of less painful minimally invasive rejuvenation techniques are major aspects driving the growth of the global surgical rejuvenation market. Other trends include easier access to treatments, rising affordability, growing awareness about new innovative and less painful techniques, deeper penetration of beauty merchandises in the local markets, demand for faster results and shorter treatment duration preferred by patients. However, the lack of standardized regulations is leading to an arrival of many local companies in both the developed and developing regions. Furthermore, the absence of documented and approved product effectiveness is also hampering the growth of this market.

