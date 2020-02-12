Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer (TOC Analyzers) Market to 2024 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals

Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer (TOC Analyzers) Industry 2019

Description:-

Total organic carbon (TOC) analyzers are devices used to analyze the organic carbon content in these water or liquid solutions. They provide highly sensitive, non-specific readouts of all TOC through two-stage processes involving oxidation and detection. These devices are necessary to account for chemical solvents and bacteria that contaminate water solutions. This is important because of the harmful effects that TOCs may have on health and the environment.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and US. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

There are many small size manufacturers in this industry. The global Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer industry has reached a production volume of approximately 4497 Units in 2016. The global Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer industry has reached the production value of approximately 159.17 million USD in 2016. The key manufacturers include Shimadzu, GE Analytical Instruments, Hach(BioTector Analytical ), Mettler Toledo, Analytik Jena, Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, We forecast the market in China will have a steadily growth in the next 5-10 years, along with the awareness of more strict environment protection, new GMP regulation and increasing scientific research and third-party detection institutions. We estimate the total market demand for the Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzers of China currently is about 993 units. The new market and update demand are both considerable.

Although Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer (TOC Analyzers) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer (TOC Analyzers) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shimadzu

GE Analytical Instruments

Hach(BioTector Analytical )

Mettler Toledo

Analytik Jena

Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

Xylem (OI Analytical)

Teledyne Tekmar

LAR Process Analyser

Metrohm

Skalar Analytical

Comet

Tailin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laboratory/Benchtop

Portable

On-line TOC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Environmental Analysis Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Other Special Application

…….

