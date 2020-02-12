Uk And Germany Bed Bug Control Services Market to Touch US$ 12.7 Mn Valuation by End of 2016-2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the U.K. and Germany bed bugs control services market in its upcoming outlook titled, “U.K. and Germany Market Study on Bed Bug Control Services: Chemical Control Service Type Segment Expected to Gain Significant Market Share by 2026 ”. By value, the U.K bed bugs control services market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.7% between 2016 and 2026, reaching a market valuation of US$ 12.7 Mn by 2026 end. The Germany bed bugs control services market is projected to be valued at US$ 16.4 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

U.K and Germany bed bugs control services market dynamics

In developed as well as developing countries, end users, especially in residential and commercial sectors, are increasingly becoming health conscious and sensitive about maintaining good health and hygiene. This in turn is leading to increasing adoption of pest control services across these sectors. If challenges are concerned, rising concerns over toxicity levels in pesticides and health issues related to use of toxic pesticides for pest control is hampering the growth of bed bugs control services to a certain extent. For instance, to limit the levels of chemical toxicity and to restrict the use of such pesticides which are assumed as highly toxic, the government is implementing strict regulations to reduce the ill effects of such pesticides on the environment and on public health. Apart from it, extended treatment for infestations in the commercial and residential sectors and limited number of pesticide products available for controlling bed bugs in particular are the major challenges faced by bed bugs control services providers in Germany and the U.K. In addition, the EU ban on the use of chlorpyrifos, which is one of the prominent bed bugs pesticides, limits the use of effective pesticides products against bed bugs. There are some specific trends that have been observed while covering this report. For instance, various hotels in the U.K. and Germany initiated proactive management measures for controlling bed bugs, which include monitoring and staff training. In addition, hotels are adopting bed bugs control services as a preventive and active measure in order to ensure customer satisfaction.

U.K and Germany bed bugs control services market forecast

The chemical control service bed bugs control service type segment is estimated to contribute majority in terms of revenue to the U.K. and Germany bed bugs control services market, followed by the other control service and thermal heat treatment segments by 2016 end. The chemical control service type segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the overall market during the forecast period (2016–2026), registering a CAGR of more than 5% in the U.K. and close to 6% in Germany in terms of revenue.

The commercial segment is likely to be the highest contributor to the overall U.K. and Germany bed bugs control services market in terms of value, followed by the residential end user segment. The Germany bed bugs control services market is estimated to register high growth rates between 2016 and 2026 in comparison to the U.K.

