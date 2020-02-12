Ultrasonic Testing Market: Rising Application of Automation is An Opportunity Factor For This Market

Ultrasonic Testing is a kind of non-destructive testing mechanism where ultrasonic pulse waves which has central frequency of 0.1 – 15 MHz are transmitted into any material to identify any kind of internal defect within the material. This kind of ultrasonic testing can also be used to measure thickness of an object. This testing is applied to steel and any alloy; however these are applicable to wood, and composite products also. The global market for ultrasonic testing is expected to witness rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

Emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea among others have higher manufacturing share in GDP (Gross Domestic Product). This kind of testing is extensively used for inspecting the quality of weld in offshore oil industry, flaw detection in any material, and checking the quality of defense products in aerospace and defense industries. This has been applied in marine and offshore industries as well. Transportation is another industry which have application of ultrasonic testing. Rising disposable income and growing consumption of automobiles also boosts the growth opportunity of this market during the forecast period. With the growing share of manufacturing activities in emerging as well as developed economies, it is expected that demand for ultrasonic testing is expected to follow steady growth rate over the forecast period.

There are certain disadvantages of ultrasonic testing. The inspected item must be water resistant and this kind of testing can not be performed if the surface of the inspected item is rough. This limitation hinders the growth prospect of this market. Extensive technical knowledge is required for applying ultrasonic testing in different metals and hence this would increase cost of testing. This is expected to restraint the growth prospect of this market during the forecast period.

Automation in different sectors such as industries, healthcare, aerospace & defense, among others have increasing application. Considering the present trend of automation, it is expected that its application is expected to rise overtime. Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and U.S. are some of the major nations that applies automation in large number of fields. Ultrasonic testing has substantial application in automation especially industrial automation. Hence, it is likely that with the growing importance of automation, the global market for ultrasonic testing would expand during the forecast period. Hence, rising application of automation is an opportunity factor for this market.

The market for ultrasonic testing is segmented on the basis of equipment and the segments are flaw detectors, thickness gauges, industrial scanner tube inspection system, transducers and probes, bond testers and imaging system. Ultrasonic flaw detector is expected to experience largest market share in global ultrasonic testing market. This testing equipment is used to measure whether penetration of any material within a substance is perfect or not. This helps to detect any kind of flaw in the test and this has rising market share as well. Industrial scanner tube inspection system is also likely to witness growing market share during the forecast period.

The market for ultrasonic testing is segmented regionally as well and the regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. North America holds the leading position in global ultrasonic testing market due to higher share of manufacturing industries, automotive, and power generation plant. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing end user segment in this market. Large number of manufacturing plants and growing importance of automation lead to expand the market there also.