Vendor Risk Management Market to witness Lucrative Avenues from Rising Investments in Big Data and Cloud

The drive for vendor risk management stems from the need for a comprehensive plan for managing potential business uncertainties and risk policies for third-party vendors for outsourced businesses. There is a rising demand for vendor risk management for managing compliance guidelines and contract stipulations. A good vendor risk management is imperative for those companies engaged in outsourcing IT products and services to third party vendors. This is a key factor likely to fuel the rapid growth of the makjet. The growing role of vendor risk management for managing complex vendor ecosystem in highly regulated industries has imparted a big impetus to the expansion of the vendor risk management market.

The rising adoption of automated systems for vendor assessments by third party suppliers in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the vendor risk management market. Evolution of multifaceted vendor ecosystems has also positively shaped the market dynamic in recent years. In addition, rapidly evolving security architectures and governance strategies in relation to third-party suppliers who own sensitive enterprise data is also fueling the need for vendor risk management solutions. The growing need for outsourcing products and services by businesses in industries such as life sciences, health care, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is a key factor also propelling the growth of the market.

Over the past few years, the vendor risk management market has witnessed the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions among small- and medium-scale enterprises. This has imparted a robust impetus to the market’s growth. The popularity is attributed to the cost advantages cloud-based solutions tend to have over on-premise solutions. Rising investment in advanced data technologies such as in cloud platforms and big data, particularly in developed countries, is expected to aid in the rapid expansion of the market in the next few years.

However, several enterprises in developing regions maybe unaware of the benefits of vendor risk management. This is likely to be a potential to the growth of the vendor risk management market. Nevertheless, numerous countries of Asia Pacific are expected to present promising growth avenues to providers of these solutions.

Some of the key players aiming for sizeable stakes in the vendor risk management market are Genpact Limited, IBM Corporation, Relational Security Corporation (Rsam), MetricStream, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., BWise B.V., and LexisNexis Group, Inc.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

