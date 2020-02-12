WIFI MODULES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

This report studies the WiFi modules market. WiFi modules covered universal Wi-Fi module, router scheme Wi-Fi module and embedded Wi-Fi module.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wifi Module raw material price will be stable in the short term. Raw material price will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wifi Module.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Wifi Module will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

The global WiFi Modules market is valued at 5460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on WiFi Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall WiFi Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Murata Electronics

USI

Taiyo Yuden

AzureWave

TI

Silicon Labs

LSR

RF-LINK

Broadlink

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Mi

MXCHIP

Silex Technology

Microchip Technology

Longsys

Particle

HF

Adafruit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Universal Wi-Fi Module

Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module

Segment by Application

Smart Appliances

Handheld Mobile Devices

Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments

Smart Grid

Router

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 WiFi Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of WiFi Modules

1.2 WiFi Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global WiFi Modules Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Universal Wi-Fi Module

1.2.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

1.2.4 Embedded Wi-Fi Module

1.3 WiFi Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 WiFi Modules Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Appliances

1.3.3 Handheld Mobile Devices

1.3.4 Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments

1.3.5 Smart Grid

1.3.6 Router

1.3 Global WiFi Modules Market by Region

1.3.1 Global WiFi Modules Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global WiFi Modules Market Size

1.4.1 Global WiFi Modules Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global WiFi Modules Production (2014-2025)

2 Global WiFi Modules Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global WiFi Modules Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global WiFi Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global WiFi Modules Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers WiFi Modules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 WiFi Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 WiFi Modules Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 WiFi Modules Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global WiFi Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global WiFi Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global WiFi Modules Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America WiFi Modules Production

3.4.1 North America WiFi Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe WiFi Modules Production

3.5.1 Europe WiFi Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China WiFi Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China WiFi Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan WiFi Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan WiFi Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global WiFi Modules Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global WiFi Modules Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America WiFi Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe WiFi Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China WiFi Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan WiFi Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global WiFi Modules Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global WiFi Modules Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global WiFi Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global WiFi Modules Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global WiFi Modules Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global WiFi Modules Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global WiFi Modules Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global WiFi Modules Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

