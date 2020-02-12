World Hyperscale Data Centers Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Hyperscale Data Centers Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Markets implement cloud computing with shared resource and foolproof security systems that protect the integrity of corporate data. Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.
Building size cloud 2.0 computer implementations feature simplicity of design achievable only with scale. These data centers implement cloud 2.0 in a move that works better than much of the current cloud computing. The cloud 2.0 data centers have been reduced to two types of components, an ASIC server: single chip servers and a network based on a matching ASIC switch. Data centers are implemented with a software controller for that ASIC server and switch infrastructure.
Download PDF Sample of Hyperscale Data Centers [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/99689
The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.
Cloud 2.0 mega data centers are different from ordinary cloud computing. Mega datacenter networks deliver unprecedented speed at the scale of entire buildings. They are built for modularity. They are constantly upgraded to meet the insatiable bandwidth demands of the latest generation of servers. They are managed for availability.
According to Susan Eustis, “The mega data centers have stepped in to do the job of automated process in the data center, increasing compute capacity efficiently by simplifying the processing task into two simple component parts that can scale on demand. The added benefit of automated application integration brings massive savings to the IT budget, replacing manual process for application integration.”
Brief about Hyperscale Data Centers Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/hyperscale-data-centers-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2017-to-2023
The only way to realign enterprise data center cost structures is to automate infrastructure management and orchestration. Mega data centers automate server and connectivity management. Cisco UCS Director illustrates software that automates everything beyond. Cisco UCS automates switching and storage, along with hypervisor, operating system, and virtual machine provisioning.
As IT relies more on virtualization and cloud mega data center computing, the physical infrastructure is flexible and agile enough to support the virtual infrastructure. Comprehensive infrastructure management and orchestration is essential. The enterprise data centers and many cloud infrastructure operations all have similar problems of being mired in administrative expense. This presents a problem for those tasked with running companies.
The Internet has grown by a factor of 100 over the past 10 years. To accommodate that growth, hyperscale data centers have evolved to provide processing at scale, known as cloud computing. Facebook for one, has increased the corporate data center compute capacity by a factor of 1,000. To Meet Future Demands on the Internet Over the Next 10 Years, the company needs to increase capacity by the same amount again. Nobody really knows how to get there.
Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/99689
Key Topics:
Hyperscale Data Center
Scale
Automation
Cloud Computing
Cloud 2.0
Automatic Rules
Push-Button Actions
Cloud Application Integration
Container Control System
Open Source Container
Bare Metal To Container
Controllers
Kubernetes Defacto Standard
Container Management
System
Global IP Traffic
Mega Data Center
Google Kubernetes Defacto
Standard Container
Digital Data Expanding
Exponentially
Colocation Shared
Infrastructure
Power and Data Center Fault
Tolerance
100 Gbps Adoption
Data Center Architectures
High-Performance Cloud
Computing
Core Routing Platform
Datacenter Metrics
Mega Data Center Fabric
Implementation
Digital Data
Open Source Container
Control System
Defacto Standard Container
Management System
Co-Location, and Social
Media Cloud
Biggest Data Centers
Cloud 2.0
Intelligent Cloud Segment
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Facebook Amazon (AWS)
Microsoft Google
Market Participants
365 Data Centers
Amazon
Apple
Alibaba
Baidu
Chef
China Building A Cloud Computing Complex
China Mobile
Colocation America Data Center Bandwidth and Measurements
Colo-D
CoreSIte
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Docker
DuPont Fabros Technology
Edge ConneX
Equinix
Forsythe
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Intel
I/O
InterXion
Mesosphere
Microsoft
US National Security Agency
NEC
NTT / RagingWire
OpenStack Cloud Controller
Puppet
QTS
Qualcom
Rackspace
Red Hat / Ansible
Switch
Tango
Tencent
Report Methodology
This is the 690th report in a series of market research reports that provide forecasts in communications, telecommunications, the internet, computer, software, and telephone equipment. The project leaders take direct responsibility for writing and preparing each report. They have significant experience preparing industry studies. Forecasts are based on primary research and proprietary databases. Forecasts reflect analysis of the market trends in the segment and related segments. Unit and dollar shipments are analyzed through consideration of dollar volume of each market participation in the segment. Market share analysis includes conversations with key customers of products, industry segment leaders, marketing directors, distributors, leading market participants, and companies seeking to develop measurable market share. Over 200 in-depth interviews are conducted for each report with a broad range of key participants and opinion leaders in the market segment.
Table of Content:
- Hyperscale Datacenters: Market Description and Market Dynamics
- Hyperscale Datacenters Market Shares and Forecasts
- Hyperscale Datacenter Infrastructure Description
- Hyperscale Datacenters Research and Technology
- Hyperscale Datacenters Company Profiles
List Of Tables:
Figure 1. Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces
Figure 2. Cloud Datacenter, Co-Location, and Social Media Revenue Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016
Figure 3. Cloud 2.0 Mega Datacenter Market Forecast, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023
Figure 4. RagingWire Colocation N+1 Shared Infrastructure
Figure 5. RagingWire Colocation N+1 Dedicated Infrastructure
Figure 6. RagingWire Data Center Maintenance on N+1 Dedicated System Reduces Fault Tolerance
Figure 7. RagingWire Data Center Stays Fault Tolerant During Maintenance with 2N+2 System
Figure 8. Global Digital Information Created and Shared 2005-2015
Figure 9. 100 Gbps Adoption
Figure 10. Data Center Technology Shifting
Figure 11. Data Center Technology Shift
Figure 12. IT Cloud Evolution
Figure 13. Facebook Networking Infrastructure Fabric
Figure 14. Datacenter Metrics
Figure 15. Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces, Continued…
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
[email protected]
http://www.arcognizance.com/