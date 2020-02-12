Yogurt -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Yogurt Industry

Description

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is Müller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and Müller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.

The global Yogurt market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yogurt market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Yogurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yogurt in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Yogurt market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestlé

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Market size by Product

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Market size by End User

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Yogurt market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Yogurt market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Yogurt companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Yogurt submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yogurt Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Regular Yogurt

1.4.3 Fat-free Yogurt

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Children Yogurt

1.5.3 Adult Yogurt

1.5.4 Old People Yogurt

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yogurt Market Size

2.1.1 Global Yogurt Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Yogurt Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Yogurt Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Danone Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered

11.1.5 Danone Recent Development

11.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

11.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Products Offered

11.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Development

11.3 Mengniu Dairy

11.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Products Offered

11.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development

11.4 Yili

11.4.1 Yili Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Yili Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Yili Yogurt Products Offered

11.4.5 Yili Recent Development

11.5 General Mills

11.5.1 General Mills Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Products Offered

11.5.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.6 Lactalis

11.6.1 Lactalis Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Products Offered

11.6.5 Lactalis Recent Development

11.7 Meiji

11.7.1 Meiji Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Products Offered

11.7.5 Meiji Recent Development

11.8 Chobani

11.8.1 Chobani Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Products Offered

11.8.5 Chobani Recent Development

11.9 Bright Dairy & Food

11.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Products Offered

11.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Development

11.10 Nestlé

11.10.1 Nestlé Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Nestlé Yogurt Products Offered

11.10.5 Nestlé Recent Development

11.11 Fage International

11.12 Grupo Lala

11.13 Schreiber Foods

11.14 Junlebao Dairy

11.15 SanCor

11.16 Arla Foods

11.17 Yeo Valley

Continued…

