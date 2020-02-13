A.V. Fistula Needles Market expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2024

AV Fistula Needle is a connection of artery to vein. The arteriovenous fistula needle is recommended as the first choice for hemodialysis. Arteriovenous fistula needles are used in conjunction with a connector of hemodialysis blood tubing set. These needles connect blood lines to the blood vessel through during dialysis procedure via an internal fistula. Health care providers recommend an arteriovenous fistula needle due to its good blood flow for dialysis, long lasting than other types of access, safety and less possibility of getting infected and blood clotting.

The global average price of A.V. Fistula Needles is in the stable trend, from 134.2 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 132.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of A.V. Fistula Needles includes 15 Gauge, 16 Gauge,17 Gauge and Other. The proportion of 16 Gauge in 2016 is about 35%, and the proportion is stale from 2012 to 2016.

A.V. Fistula Needles is widely used in Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis and Other field. The most proportion of A.V. Fistula Needles is Dialysis Center, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%. The trend of Automotive is stable.

Japan is the largest supplier of A.V. Fistula Needles, with a production market share nearly 45% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of A.V. Fistula Needles, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Nipro, Fresenius, B. Braun, JMS, Kawasumi Lab, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei etc. are the leaders of the industry.

Market Research Nest adds Global A.V. Fistula Needles Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

Request Sample copy of Report @:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530569

This report studies the global market size of A.V. Fistula Needles in key regions and focuses on the consumption of A.V. Fistula Needles in these regions. This research report categorizes the global A.V. Fistula Needles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global A.V. Fistula Needles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

15 Gauge

16 Gauge

17 Gauge

Other

On The Basis Of Application:

Dialysis Center

Home Dialysis

Other

Browse the full Summary and TOC of Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-AV-Fistula-Needles-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report studies the Global A.V. Fistula Needles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global A.V. Fistula Needles market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nipro

Fresenius

Braun

JMS

Kawasumi Lab

NxStage Medical

Asahi Kasei

Beldico

Farmasol

Hemoclean

Bain Medical

Tianjin Pharma

Hongda Medical

Far East Medical

Baihe Medical

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Buy Single User License of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530569

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global A.V. Fistula Needles consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of A.V. Fistula Needles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global A.V. Fistula Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the A.V. Fistula Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of A.V. Fistula Needles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report @ www.MarketResearchNest.com

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.