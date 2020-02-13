Acetyls Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Our latest research report entitled Acetyls Market (by end-user applications(food and beverages, furniture, inks, oil &gas, paints, pharmaceuticals, waxes &coatings), products(acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butyl acetate, cellulose acetate, ethyl acetate, vinyl acetate)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of acetyls. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure acetyls cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential acetyls growth factors. The global acetyls market was sized over USD 22 billion in 2015. The global acetyls market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The demand for acetic acid in ester solvents and purified terephthalic acid manufacturing industries are driving the growth of the global acetyls market. The increase in the consumption of adhesives in some major industries is expected to generate the demand for vinyl acetate monomer. However, the decline in the demand for solvent-based adhesives is expected to be a restraint for the acetyls market. Moreover, the growth in the use of photovoltaic cells is expected to drive further demand for vinyl acetate monomer.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate also finds application in the photovoltaic cell industry as adhesive for sticking together glass and the electronic component. The price of the acetic acid in the global market came down significantly over the past couple of years, as the supply was greater than demand. The demand for acetyls in industries such as coatings, dye, food and beverages, paint, and pharmaceuticals boosts the growth of acetyls market. The emergence of numerous new applications for acetyls in various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of acetyls market, during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global acetyls market by end-user applications, products, and regions. The end-user applications include food and beverages, furniture, inks, oil & gas, paints, pharmaceuticals, waxes & coatings, and others. On the basis of products, the market has been segmented into acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butyl acetate, cellulose acetate, ethyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, monochloroacetic acid, polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, terephthalic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, and some others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include British Petroleum Plc, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Helm AG, Jubilant Life Sciences, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for acetyls globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of acetyls.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the acetyls market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the acetyls market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.