Acrylate Esters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Acrylate Esters Market (by type (methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate, and butyl acrylate), by application (surface coatings, textiles, plastic additives, adhesives & sealants, and detergents)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of acrylate esters. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure acrylate esters cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential acrylate esters growth factors. According to the report, the global acrylate esters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Acrylate Esters is the derivative of acrylic acid and is used as raw material for viscosity adhesives, gums, paints, building materials, leather processing, and acrylic textiles. Acrylate Esters are majorly used in four products such as Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate and 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2EHA). Acrylate Esters have several qualities similar to polymeric materials such as color stability and clarity, High thermal stability, good weather ability, and oil resistance. Acrylate esters offer major features such as glass transition temperature. This is characteristic of temperature at which the end polymer is transformed from a hard system to soft.

Acrylate esters are been used in construction coatings. The rising construction industry has thus driven the demand for the acrylate esters market. Moreover, Acrylate Esters are used in various applications such as surface coatings, plastic adhesives, adhesives & sealants, textiles, and detergents. Butyl acrylate is used as a soft monomer to improve the toughness and temperature properties. Expanding demand for butyl acrylate in the paint and coating industry is driving the growth of the acrylate esters market.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to be challenging for the growth of the acrylate esters market. Going further, rising adoption of biobased acrylic acid for a wide variety of commercial and consumer products including coatings, acrylic paints, adhesives, and textiles is projected to create several growth opportunities for the Acrylate Esters Market.

On the basis of geographies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing region for the acrylate esters market followed by Europe and North America. Rising demand from surface coating application is the key factor driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, research and development activities to develop new product development by leading players in acrylate esters boosting is also boost the market in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest consumer of the acrylate esters in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global acrylate esters market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type the global acrylate esters market is categorized into methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate, and butyl acrylate. On the basis of application the global acrylate esters market is categorized into surface coatings, textiles, plastic additives, adhesives & sealants, and detergents.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global acrylate esters market such as SASOL LTD., SIBUR Holding, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexion Inc., Arkema Group, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD., BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Evonik.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global acrylate esters market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the acrylate esters market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the acrylate esters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the acrylate esters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.