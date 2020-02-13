Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market (by applications(home appliances, automobiles, electrical and electronic appliances, consumer goods and construction equipment)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene growth factors. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market size is projected to surpass USD 32.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 7.2% and 7.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/19

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market: Market Insight

The global acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market is anticipated to be driven by growing demand from automobile and consumer goods (appliances) industries. Rapid economic growth and increasing purchasing power parity in emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for consumer appliances and automobiles over the period of 2017 to 2023.

This, in turn, is likely to boost the market for the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the rising concerns about the impact of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene on the environment and the availability of other thermoplastics as alternatives are restraining the growth of this global market significantly.

Globally, the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles is on the rise among the middle class and upper-middle-class families. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene has been increasingly preferred over conventional materials such as metal, wood, and nylon in the automobiles, owing to which the global market for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene has grown at an annual rate of 6.5% to 7% over the period of 2013 to 2016. This trend is expected to continue in the years to come and the suppliers of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene are likely to cash in more opportunities.

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market: Segmentation

The global acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market is segmented on the basis of applications such as home appliances, automobiles, electrical and electronic appliances, consumer goods and construction equipment.

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market: Competitive Analysis

The companies covered in the report include LG Chemicals, Styron, Chi Mei Corporation, KKPC, Styrolution, Formosa Plastic Company, Asahi Kasei, Sabic, Elix Polymers, China Petroleum and Chemical, Entec Polymers and Polyone.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: