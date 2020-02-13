Activated Carbon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Our latest research report entitled Activated Carbon Market (by type(Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), application(Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of activated carbon. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure activated carbon cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential activated carbon growth factors. According to the report the global activated carbon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2025.

The report identified that global activated carbon is driven by factors such as check over mercury emissions for pollution control leading the demand for activated carbon, stringent regulations on water purification to escalate the demand for activated carbon and research and new product development, and research and new product development. While the restraining factors include scarcity of raw materials causing price hikes of activated carbon in Asia-Pacific.

Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as reactivated carbon: an opportunity for activated carbon producers to maximize profits, and weak economic conditions lowered industrial growth eventually impacting activated carbon sales.

Activated carbon, also referred to as activated charcoal, is used as colorants, and catalysts in industrial processes. Activated carbon is processed to create millions of pores between carbon items which in turn increases the surface area. The increased surface area helps in absorbing impurities from gas, vapors, and liquids. Owing to its usefulness in industrial processes the demand for activated carbon has surged over the past few years.

Segments Covered

The report on the global activated carbon market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global activated carbon market categorized into powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, others. On the basis of application, the global activated carbon market categorized into liquid phase, gaseous phase.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global activated carbon market such as Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb PLC, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC.

