Amino Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Amino Acid Market (by product type(L-glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Tryptophan, Threonine, Glutamine, Valine, Creatine, Proline, Serine), source (Plant-based and Animal-based), application (Animal feed, Food & dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of amino acid.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure amino acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential amino acid growth factors. The global amino acid market was sized over USD 4.88 billion in 2015. The global amino acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

Amino Acid Market: Market Insight

Increasing animal feed additive demand on account of regulating metabolism in livestock production owing to growing meat consumption is the prime factor driving the global amino acid market. Moreover, growing health consciousness among the consumers and shifting trends towards the consumption of the dietary supplements for protein intake will drive the amino acid market across the globe over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand for the products of amino acid from the food & beverage industry such as I-glutamate due to its flavor enhancement properties is also anticipated to drive the global amino acid market over the forecast period.

However, increasing raw material prices and lack of awareness among consumers from the underdeveloped regions are the key factors restraining the growth of the amino acid market globally. Nevertheless, the high demand for amino acid from expanding applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, and the nutritional supplements industry as well as the adoption of modern technologies for manufacturing amino acids by the manufacturers will bring more opportunities to the global amino acid market. Hence, a tight supply of raw material such as corn, soybean, and wheat is likely to pose a challenge to the growth of the global amino acid market over the forecast period.

Amino Acid Market: Segmentation

The report segments the amino acid market by product type, by source, by application, and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes L-glutamate, lysine, methionine, tryptophan, threonine, glutamine, valine, creatine, proline, serine and others. Moreover, the global amino acid market based on the source is segmented into plant-based and animal-based.

Furthermore, based on the application the market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and others. The animal feed application segment is further classified as swine, poultry, cattle, and others.

Amino Acid Market: Competitive Analysis

The companies covered in the report include Ajinomoto Group, RSP amino acids, Biaffin, AnaSpec, ChemPep Inc., IRIS Biotech, PepTech Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Sunitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Novus International Inc., Amino GmbH and Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Ltd.

