Antifoaming Agents Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2018 – 2028

Antifoaming Agent Market Outlook:

Antifoaming agent or defoamer is a chemical additive. The additive is meant for limiting the formation of foam or to remove the foam which is already formed. Antifoaming agent work by adhering to the surface of the foam bubbles, consequently weakening and destabilizing it, eventually collapsing the bubble.

Antifoaming Agents hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The Antifoaming Agent properties abolish the foam formation instantly and prevent a new foam formation. Foam impedes industrial procedures by distorting the surface coatings of the products. Foam may be an integral and vital part of a process, or it can be an unwanted side effect. Foam generation is a source of a variety of costly and time-consuming issues such as loss of product, environmental pollution, and product contamination. Each antifoaming Agent is specially designed for individual applications and the global market. Numerous antifoaming agents are available in the worldwide market. Some of the frequently used agents are polydimethylsiloxanes, insoluble oils, and certain alcohols. The applications of Antifoaming Agents are broad and diverse. The demand is rising with time. To fulfill the increasing need, more and more key vendors are entering in the antifoaming production market.

Optimized Foam Control and Reduced Process Costs can be Achieved Through the use of Antifoaming Agents:

The applications of antifoaming agents are available in wide-range. The demand for antifoaming agents will grow and in the coming few years. Overwhelming development of the, packaged food industry, pharmaceuticals industry, textile industry will drive the growth of the antifoam markets spread across the globe. To compliment this soaring demand, several new players are foraying in the antifoaming agents market. The companies are focusing on investment to develop new and advanced antifoaming agent’s production facilities for business expansion.

The global antifoaming agent market is mainly driven by continuously expanding applications industries and increase in demand from emerging economies. Moreover, environmental distresses & regulatory policies regarding release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions is another factor supporting the antifoaming agents market growth. However, limited awareness regarding the product and projected reverse trends is expected to hamper the antifoaming agents market growth. Apart from that, innovations in composition and performance of defoamers is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the antifoaming agents market.

The boom in the agriculture in some of the developing economies spread across the APEJ region will expedite the expansion of the antifoaming agents market globally. Some of the world’s best-known brewers use antifoaming agents in their products to keep the quality of the goods intact. Thus the rapid expansion of the brewery and beverages industry will impact the value and volume of the antifoaming agents market in the coming future. These elements will not only change the climate of the antifoaming agents market, but it will also impact the future and present market strategies of the companies operating in the antifoaming agents market.

Antifoaming Agents Market – Market Segmentation:

By Type, the Antifoaming Agent market is segmented into:

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer

By Application, the Antifoaming Agent market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

By Function, the Antifoaming Agent market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

By Region, the Antifoaming Agent market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Global Antifoaming Agents Market – Key Players:

The key market players operating in the global Antifoaming Agent market includes Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO, INC, COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC, Merck & Co.

