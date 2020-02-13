Articulated Robots Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2023)
Summary
Latest Research Report on “Articulated Robots Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis
Description
The present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Articulated Robots market for 2018-2023.
An articulated robot Market possesses a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to perform precise movements repeatedly and consistently.
These robots can finish various actions like assembling, material handling, welding, sealing, picking, cutting, painting and spraying, and machine tending, therefore wildly used in manufacturing industries.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Articulated Robots will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Articulated Robots market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Get Sample for Articulated Robots Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/107984
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Handling
Welding
Assembly
Processing
Others
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Heavy Machinery
Metal
Food & Beverages
Chemical
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Brief about Articulated Robots Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-2023-global-articulated-robots-market-report-status-and-outlook
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
ABB
FANUC
KUKA
YASKAWA
Kawasaki Heavy
Adept
American Robot
Denso Wave
ST Robotics
Aurotek
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Articulated Robots market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.
To understand the structure of Articulated Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Articulated Robots players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Articulated Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Articulated Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size 2018-2023
2.1.2 Articulated Robots Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Articulated Robots Segment by Type
2.2.1 Handling
2.2.2 Welding
2.2.3 Dispensing
2.2.4 Assembly
2.2.5 Processing
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Articulated Robots Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
2.3.2 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
2.4 Articulated Robots Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Electrical & Electronics
2.4.3 Heavy Machinery
2.4.4 Metal
2.4.5 Food & Beverages
2.4.6 Chemical
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Articulated Robots Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
2.5.2 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)
……
Place Purchase order for Articulated Robots Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/107984
About Us:
http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448