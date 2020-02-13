Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market Size 2019 Global Growth, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Regional Breakdowns, Competitive-Landscape, Strategies & New Innovations in Manufacturing/Machinery Industry-2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AIBrain

Amazon

Anki

CloudMinds

Deepmind

Google

Facebook

IBM

Iris AI

Apple

Luminoso

Qualcomm

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

