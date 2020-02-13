Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market – 2019” research report to its database

In 2018, the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Penspen

Fluor

ABB

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

General Electric

Aker Solutions

Factory IQ

SGS

Element Materials Technology

EM&I

STAT Marine

Asset Integrity Engineering

Oceaneering International

Geanti Marine Limited

Viper Innovations

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Auditing

Consulting

Testing & Analysis

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Offshore Structures

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

Pipelines and Process Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Auditing

1.4.3 Consulting

1.4.4 Testing & Analysis

1.4.5 Quality Assurance & Quality Control

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Offshore Structures

1.5.3 Oil and Gas Industry

1.5.4 Power Industry

1.5.5 Mining Industry

1.5.6 Pipelines and Process Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size

2.2 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Penspen

12.1.1 Penspen Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Introduction

12.1.4 Penspen Revenue in Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Penspen Recent Development

12.2 Fluor

12.2.1 Fluor Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Introduction

12.2.4 Fluor Revenue in Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Fluor Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Introduction

12.3.4 ABB Revenue in Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 Bureau Veritas

12.4.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Introduction

12.4.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.5 Intertek

12.5.1 Intertek Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Introduction

12.5.4 Intertek Revenue in Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intertek Recent Development

Continued …

