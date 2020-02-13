Automotive Ac Compressor Market Has Been Forecast Based On Revenue (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Million Units) From 2018 To 2026.

Automotive AC Compressor Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive AC compressor at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive AC compressor market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive AC compressor during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive AC compressor market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive AC compressor market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive AC compressor market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global AC compressor market for vehicles, by segmenting it in terms of drive type, design type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive AC compressor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global automotive AC compressor market. Key players in the automotive AC compressor market include Behr Hella Service GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Hanon Systems, Keihin Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SANDEN, Subros Limited, TD Automotive Compressor Georgia, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Valeo. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive AC compressor is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive AC compressor for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive AC compressor has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key design type, drive type, vehicle, sales channel, and regional segments of the automotive AC compressor market. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Global Automotive AC compressor Market has been segmented into:

Automotive AC Compressor Market, by Design Type

Reciprocating Type Swash Wobble

Rotary Type Scroll Vane Screw



Automotive AC Compressor Market, by Drive Type

Electric

Conventional (Belt Driven)

Automotive AC Compressor Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive AC Compressor Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive AC Compressor Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U. S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U. K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



