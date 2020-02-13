Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Analysis of Sales | Revenue | Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

The classification of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 80.15%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 94%

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28.66% and 24.65% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the automotive aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in these regions.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Casting

Forging

Other

On The Basis Of Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Zhejiang Jinfei

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Alcoa

Superior Industries

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Enkei Wheels

Accuride

Topy Group

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

